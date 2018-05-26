Inauguration of Eastern Peripheral Expressway by PM Narendra Modi: Traffic advisory issued

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Sunday inaugurate the Kundli-Ghaziabad-Palwal (KGP) Expressway, which is also known as the Eastern Peripheral Expressway (EPE).

Ahead of the inauguration of the EPE, the authorities have issued a traffic advisory for the general public.

Here is what you should now -

-The Eastern Peripheral Expressway will become operational from 27.05.2018 for the general public.

-All non-Delhi destined goods vehicles approaching from Gurugram, Faridabad, Noida and Ghaziabad will be diverted onto the Eastern Peripheral Expressway before entering Delhi.

-These diversions will be enforced from 0700 hrs on 27.05.2018 onwards.



-There will be an additional deployment of police personnel at all border entry points connecting Delhi with the neighbouring districts on Eastern Peripheral Expressway to divert non-Delhi destined goods vehicles from entering into Delhi.

-The neighbouring districts of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana will also deploy an adequate number of police personnel at the diversion points near the expressway for the diversions.

-Such non-Delhi destined goods vehicles found plying in Delhi will be prosecuted as per law.

-Therefore all transporters’ associations and transporters are advised to use the Eastern Peripheral Expressway to bypass Delhi for non-Delhi destined goods vehicles.