India, China agree to properly address border issues

NEW DELHI: Senior officials of the Indian and Chinese delegations have jointly agreed to address the border issues in an effective way so as to safeguard peace and tranquility in their respective border areas.

Chinese State Councilor Yang Jiechi interacted with Indian National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval on the issues pertaining to bilateral ties, border skirmishes and international and regional issues.

Both the leaders met at the 20th round of talks between Chinese and Indian special representatives on boundary issues, here on Friday, Xinhua reported.

The leaders said that relations between the world`s two most populous countries have maintained the momentum of steady development over the years.

"Both China and India should better manage and handle differences, in accordance with the `Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence` and in the spirit of mutual respect and accommodation of each other`s concerns", they said.

Both sides also agreed to settle border disputes very soon that will suit their fundamental interests.Yang and Doval also agreed to strengthen strategic communication and boost strategic mutual trust, so as to ensure cooperation in various fields and achieve common development.Jiechi is here to hold the 20th round of annual boundary negotiations with Doval.

He also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday.Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier reiterated that strong India-China relations were important to the entire world.

The meeting was held almost four months, after the 73-day-long military stand-off, between the troops of the two nations, ended at the Doklam plateau.Last time, Doval and Jiechi met during the BRICS summit in China`s Xiamen in September this year.