Troop disengagement by India, China almost complete at Doklam, says MEA

New Delhi: India and China have almost completed the disengagement of border personnel at Dokalam ahead of the BRICS summit in Beijing which is expected to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

However, the announcement of the disengagement by India, and later confirmed by China, was marked by drama, with Beijing claiming that while Indian troops had withdrawn Chinese troops would continue to patrol the area in the tri-junction with Bhutan.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said that China is pleased over India's withdrawal but stated that Chinese troops will "remain in the region" and exercise their "sovereignty over the region".

In an apparent bid to rebut the Chinese claim, the Ministry of External Affairs took the extraordinary step of issuing a second press statement in the evening asserting in effect that both sides were withdrawing troops and the process was almost complete.

The MEA evening statement said that following its announcement that India and China have agreed to pull out their troops from Doklam "This process has since been almost completed under verification".

It added that India has always maintained that differences on boundary issues can only be resolved through diplomatic channels.

The statement said that in June in Astana, India and China had agreed that "differences should not be allowed to become disputes".

We look forward to continuing engagement with the Chinese side on this basis," it said.

The simultaneous withdrawal means that status quo has been restored in the area, sources said. "India never had a problem with China patrolling the area, neither has India any claim on the territory. The Chinese statement indicates that the status-quo will be restored," a government source said.

On Monday morning, the External Affairs Ministry broke the news of disengagement. "In recent weeks, India and China have maintained diplomatic communication in respect of the incident at Doklam. During these communications, we were able to express our views and convey our concerns and interests".

"On this basis, expeditious disengagement of border personnel at face-off site at Doklam has been agreed to, and is ongoing."

