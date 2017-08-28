India, China announce 'Doklam disengagement': 10 developments

New Delhi: India and China on Monday agreed to withdraw troops from the disputed Doklam area, signalling a climbdown after a months-long standoff.

MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar announced the “Doklam Disengagement Understanding” in a statement to the media.

Here are 10 developments:

1. “In recent weeks, India and China maintained diplomatic communication in respect of incident at Doklam. During these communications, we were able to express our views and convey our concerns and interests,” MEA said.

2. “On this basis, expeditious disengagement of border personnel at the face-off site at Doklam has been agreed to and is ongoing,” it added.

3. China said it was "pleased" that India has agreed to withdraw troops.

4. Citing Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying, AFP reported that Indian troops have pulled back from the area while "Chinese troops continue to patrol on the Chinese side of the boundary”.

5. The decision to 'disengage troops' comes ahead of a crucial BRICS summit in September in China to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

6. India's policy is guided by belief that peace and tranquillity in border areas is essential prerequisite for development of bilateral relation, MEA said.

7. MEA said India has always maintained that it is only through diplomatic channels that differences on such matters can be addressed.

8. In June this, the Indian troops stopped China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) from constructing a road on the Doklam plateau, which is part of Bhutan.

9. India had objected to road construction, saying it will pose serious security concerns as it gives China access to the "Chicken's Neck" - a narrow strip of land that links India to the seven northeastern states.

10. The climbdown comes ahead of China's 19th Congress where President Xi Jinping is expected to be "cleared" for another five-year term.