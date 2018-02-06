India, Pakistan moving towards war-like situation: Farooq Abdullah

NEW DELHI: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah once again sparked a row with his statement on cross-border firing between India and Pakistan.

“Are they the only ones who're firing? We're firing too. Both sides are doing this. This has led to destruction of people. This is leading to a war like situation,” said Abdullah on Tuesday.

He further added, “War is never a solution to anything. The only solution is dialogues.”

Abdullah, along with several other leaders in Jammu and Kashmir, has often claimed that dialogue between both India and Pakistan is the only way forward.

On Sunday, four Indian soldiers, including a young Caption, were killed while four other persons were injured after Pakistan fired on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir`s Rajouri and Poonch districts.

Last year, Abdullah had stirred the controversy by claiming the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir ( PoK) belongs to Pakistan.

“The (PoK) part which is with Pakistan belongs to the neighbouring country and this side to India. If the Indian government wants peace it will have to talk to Pakistan and conclude that an autonomy be given to us as well as them,” the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said.