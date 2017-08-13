close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

India should be prepared for war with China: Baba Ramdev

Earlier, Ramdev had asked all the people in the country to ban Chinese products which would reduce their market in the country.

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Sunday, August 13, 2017 - 14:21
India should be prepared for war with China: Baba Ramdev

Mumbai: Amid the escalating strain in the relationship between India and China, Yoga guru Baba Ramdev on Sunday reiterated that India needs to be prepared on all fronts for a possible war with China, if they don't reciprocate on peaceful terms.

Addressing the World Peace and Harmony Conclave, Ramdev said, "If China was open to the idea of peace, then the Dalai Lama wouldn't have been here."

He said that China has retaliated with a war threat every time India approached on peaceful terms, and asked Indians to answer them on the same front.

"We should be ready with any kind of answer they seek. If they don't understand peace, we should answer them with war," he said.

He also said that China is an epitome of "promoting war and hatred" in the world, further reiterating his appeal to boycott Chinese goods.

"All the Indians who feel for their country should boycott Chinese goods immediately."

Earlier, Ramdev had asked all the people in the country to ban Chinese products which would reduce their market in the country.

"Indians should strictly ban the purchase of Chinese products. This will reduce their market in our country and they would be compelled to step back," he said.

Ramdev further asserted that Chinese companies have captured Indian market with their electronic goods, automobiles, toys and several others.

Meanwhile, Indian and Chinese troops are still locked in the month-long standoff in Doklam and both sides have moved additional troops, ammunition and military equipment to the area.

The stand-off emerged after Chinese troops were stopped by the Indian Army from constructing roads at the Doklam border. 

TAGS

Baba RamdevChinaDorklamWorld Peace and Harmony Conclave

From Zee News

Death toll from Nepal floods, landslide rises to 40
WorldAsia

Death toll from Nepal floods, landslide rises to 40

Hafiz Saeed&#039;s new political outfit MML fields candidate for NA-120 by-poll
WorldAsia

Hafiz Saeed's new political outfit MML fields candidat...

Dalai Lama-Baba Ramdev bonhomie: Smiles, jokes....and beard yanking!
India

Dalai Lama-Baba Ramdev bonhomie: Smiles, jokes....and beard...

Gorakhpur tragedy: CM Yogi Adityanath breaks down, asks media to report facts
India

Gorakhpur tragedy: CM Yogi Adityanath breaks down, asks med...

HRD plan to replace UGC, AICTE with single regulator in limbo
Education

HRD plan to replace UGC, AICTE with single regulator in lim...

Delhi: Traffic restricted for Independence Day rehearsals
Delhi

Delhi: Traffic restricted for Independence Day rehearsals

Himachal Govt, local Congress must provide full assistance: Rahul Gandhi on Mandi landslide
Himachal PradeshIndia

Himachal Govt, local Congress must provide full assistance:...

Resign from Rajya Sabha if you have any shame: JD (U) to Sharad Yadav
India

Resign from Rajya Sabha if you have any shame: JD (U) to Sh...

WorldAsia

3 Indians arrested for illegally staying in Lanka

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

British Raj: The good, the bad and the ugly

A saga of botched opportunities

The untold suffering of cross-border prisoners

A Hoshiarpur library that survived the partition

Classic dilemma: Is today’s art music trapped in a bubble?