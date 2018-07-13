India wins 3 silver, 2 bronze medals in 59th International Mathematical Olympiad

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Pranjal Srivastava

India won three silver and two bronze medals at the 59th International Mathematical Olympiad, held in Cluj Napoca, Romania from July 4-14, 2018. The Indian students who won silver medals were Pranjal Srivastava, Pulkit Sinha and Anant Mudgal while Spandan Ghosh and Sutanay Bhattacharya won bronze. The sixth student Amit Kumar Mallik received Honourable mention in the International Mathematical Olympiad 2018.

Pranjal Srivastava (14 years) is the youngest Indian student to secure a silver medal in IMO 2018. He is also the first Indian student to qualify for the IMO before entering 9th standard in school.

He was in 8th standard when he appeared for the regional round (Regional Mathematical Olympiad 2017 was held in December 2017) and the national round (Indian National Mathematical Olympiad 2018 was held in January 2018). He secured 101 out of 102 in RMO 2017 (topper of Karnataka region) and 63 out of 102 in INMO 2018 (5th rank).

The team was accompanied by Professor Venkatachala Belur Jana (formerly of HBCSE, Mumbai) and Prashant Sohani, Pune and two observers: Professor Vinod Kumar Grover, Chandigarh and Pranav Nuti, Hyderabad.

A programme to felicitate the Indian students, as well as a presentation of detailed results along with individual experiences and feedback on the event, will be presented at a press meet, to be held at Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education, Tata Institute of Fundamental Research in Mankhurd, Mumbai on Sunday, July 15, 2018

