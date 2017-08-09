close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Indian Army is in 'no war, no peace' mode in Dokalam: Sources

India and China have been locked in a face-off in the Dokalam area of the Sikkim sector for 50 days after Indian troops stopped the Chinese Army from building a road in the area.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Wednesday, August 9, 2017 - 22:31

New Delhi: The Indian Army is in a 'no war, no peace' mode against the Chinese military in Dokalam and status quo continues in the area, official sources said on Wednesday.

They said there has been no specific movement of troops and weapons by the Indian Army in the area, adding whatever "movement" is taking place is for maintenance purpose.

Asked specifically about reports of sending of troops from the Sukna-based 33 Corps to Dokalam, the sources said there has been no enhancement of army personnel in the India- Bhutan-China trijunction.

We are in no war no peace mode in Dokalam, the sources said.

In military parlance, no war, no peace mode refers to a confrontation or face-off position with enemies.

India and China have been locked in a face-off in the Dokalam area of the Sikkim sector for 50 days after Indian troops stopped the Chinese Army from building a road in the area.

China claimed it was constructing the road within their territory and has been demanding immediate pull-out of the Indian troops from the disputed Dokalam plateau. Bhutan says Dokalam belongs to it but China claims it to be its territory and says Thimphu has no dispute with Beijing over it.

TAGS

Indian ArmyDokalamIndia- Bhutan-China trijunctionChinaBeijing

From Zee News

West Bengal

West Bengal Minister quizzed by ED in Narada sting case

Maharashtra

Bombay High Court relief for Kalyan youth accused of joinin...

AmericasWorld

FBI raided former Donald Trump campaign manager Manafort...

North Korea must &#039;stand down&#039; in its pursuit of nuclear weapons: Pentagon chief
World

North Korea must 'stand down' in its pursuit of n...

AfricaWorld

Kenya election results hacked, says Opposition

AmericasWorld

Donald Trump boasts of US nuclear arsenal after '...

Election Commission announces schedule to hold bypoll to Karnataka Legislative Council — Here are the details
Karnataka

Election Commission announces schedule to hold bypoll to Ka...

Amid Doklam stand-off, Defence Ministry seeks additional Rs 20,000 crore
India

Amid Doklam stand-off, Defence Ministry seeks additional Rs...

Gujarat

Stone hurled at Rahul Gandhi's car came from Rajasthan...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Maratha Kranti Morcha | Here's all you need to know about the silent march across Maharashtra

The return of Ahmed Patel, whither Rahul Gandhi?

Amit Shah vs Ahmed Patel – A battle of titans

The culture of fake encounters

India left to fend for itself with the White House in crisis mode