Indian Army opens retaliatory fire, 7 Pakistani soldiers killed along LoC

Jammu: The Indian Army on Monday carried out "retaliatory action" against Pakistan, killing seven soldiers and injuring four others in forward areas along LoC in J-K's Poonch district on Monday.

Pakistan government, however said that four, and not seven, soldiers were killed.



Four soldiers of #Pakistan Army have embraced martyrdom in unprovoked #Indian firing along the Line of Control in Jandrot-Kotli Sector.

The troops were busy in line communication maintenance when they were fired upon and hit by heavy mortar round by Indian forces. pic.twitter.com/wHLtFdr4nR — Govt of Pakistan (@pid_gov) January 15, 2018

Earlier today, Indian security forces killed five Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists in Dulanja village, Uri, in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district.

Speaking at the 70th Army Day celebrations in New Delhi, Army chief General Bipin Rawat lashed out at Pakistan for repeatedly trying to sneak terrorists into India, adding that forces will keep retaliating to any provocative action by the neighbouring country.

"If we are forced, then we may resort to 'other action' by stepping up military offensive. We will not let anti-India activities succeed at any cost," said General Rawat.