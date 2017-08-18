close
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, August 18, 2017 - 08:59
Indian Army to get six Apache AH-64E helicopters – Know about world’s most advanced combat chopper

New Delhi: The Indian Army will soon get its first attack helicopters, after the Defence Ministry on Thursday cleared a long pending proposal to procure six AH-64E Apache helicopters at a cost of Rs 4,168 crore.

In 2015, India had signed a nearly USD 3 billion deal for purchase of 22 Apache attack helicopters and 15 Chinook heavy-lift choppers with American aviation giant Boeing and the US government.

The Indian Army has long asked for its own fleet of attack helicopters, and the Army and IAF had previously locked horns over who would keep the fleet. Former Air Force chief NAK Browne had said as per a Joint Army Air Instruction (JAAI) of 1986, the IAF would operate helicopters of all kinds and Army's charter was limited to light utility helicopters.

Some facts about world's most advanced multi-role combat helicopters

The Apache attack choppers are one of the most advanced multi-role combat helicopters, featuring all-weather and night-fighting features.

It has the ability to track upto 128 targets in less than a minute and engage with 16.

Besides stealth characteristics, it is equipped with advanced sensors and beyond visual range missiles.

The US Army Apache fleet has accumulated (as of July 2016) more than 4.2 million flight hours since the first AH-64A was delivered to the US Army in January 1984.

It is also equipped with Hellfire missiles and Hydra 70 rocket pods.

Technical Specifications

Length - Maximum Level Flight Speed

Height - 15.24 ft (4.64 m)

Wing Span - 17.15 ft (5.227 m)

Primary Mission Gross Weight - 15,075 lb (6,838 kg)

Vertical Rate of Climb - More than 2,000 ft per minute

Maximum Rate of Climb - More than 2,800 ft per minute

Maximum Level Flight Speed - More than 150 knots (279 kilometers per hour)

AH-64E Apache helicoptersApache choppersIndian ArmyBoeingUnited States of America

