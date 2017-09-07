close
Indian Army will breach LoC and strike whenever needed: Lt Gen D Anbu

Lt General D Anbu, who heads the Northern Command, on Thursday said that the Indian Army will breach the Line of Control and strike against enemies whenever the need arises in future.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, September 7, 2017 - 15:30
Indian Army will breach LoC and strike whenever needed: Lt Gen D Anbu

Jammu: Lt. General D Anbu, who heads the Northern Command, on Thursday said that the Indian Army will breach the Line of Control (LoC) and strike against enemies whenever the need arises in future.

When we want to we will be able to breach it (LoC), go across and strike when we need, Lt. Gen D Anbu was quoted as saying by ANI.

Reacting to the last year's surgical strikes by the Indian Army, he said, ''It was a point we wanted to drive home across that LoC is not a line that cannot be breached.''

Through Army's unprecedented action, we sent a subtle message that we wanted to convey, he added.

Justifying the surgical strikes by the Indian Army, Lt. Gen D Anbu said, ''A large number of terrorist camps and launch pads exist across south and north of Pir Panjal, they have not decreased, so this kind of action is needed.''

Anbu made these remarks in Udhampur.

Praising the efforts of the armed forces in checking incidents of cross-border infiltration, Lt. General Anbu said, ''While a lot of attempts are made by terrorists (to infiltrate) every year, but most are not successful, there has been a sharp decline.''

Our brave soldiers have been foiling their (terrorists) attempts to infiltrate into Kashmir Valley and elsewhere in the Jammu region, Anbu said.

Lt Gen Devraj Anbu was appointed as new chief of strategically important Northern Command in place of Lt. Gen. DS Hooda, who retired on November 30, last year. 

Anbu took charge of the Command on December 1.

In September last year, the Indian Army carried out surgical strikes across the Line of Control dismantling at least seven camps in PoK. 

A team of army commandos carried out the operation after getting a go ahead from the Narendra Modi-led BJP government.

