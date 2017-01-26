Indian Army's tribute to Ashok Chakra awardee Havildar Hangpan Dada – Watch 'The Warriors Spirit' film
New Delhi: President Pranab Mukherjee on Thursday gave away the highest gallantry award Ashoka Chakra posthumously to Havildar Hangpan Dada.
The award received by his wife Chasen Lowang Dada, on the occasion of the 68th Republic Day Parade 2017, at Rajpath.
Hangpan Dada, who was associated with the Assam Regiment/35th Battalion the Rashtriya Rifles, laid down his life after single-handedly killing three terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir last year.
In a firefight in Naugam sector on May 26, when his section was pinned down by heavy and accurate fire, the soldier closed in towards terrorists hiding behind rocks and boulders, saving the lives of his comrades.
The company commander called Dada and told him to cordon off the militants and prevent their escape.
While he was deploying the stops, Dada came across two militants face to face. Showing swift reflexes, Dada shot dead one militant and grievously injured the other.
The injured militant took cover behind a boulder while two others fled down a nallah.
Dada chased the two militants and killed both. After killing three militants, the soldier began trailing the injured militant. In the ensuing gunfight, Dada was shot in the stomach.
Undeterred by his grievous wound, the valorous soldier instructed his team to surround the militant to prevent his escape, while he charged at the terrorist. Dada suffered a gunshot in the neck and died.
The Indian Army has made a movie titled " The Warriors Spirit" is a tribute to Hangpan Dada, Ashok Chakra (P), Assam Regiment.
