Indian DGMO to Pakistan: We don't target civilians, maintain impeccable standards of professionalism

New Delhi: Indian Army's Director General of Military Operations Lt General AK Bhatt on Monday categorically rejected Pakistan's charge that Indian security forces had resorted to unprovoked firing along the Line of Control (LoC).

In an unscheduled Hot Line interaction requested by Pakistan, the Indian DGMO stated that retaliatory firing by Indian troops were only carried out in response to unabated support given by Pakistani Army to terrorists.

While stressing that the Indian Army reserved the right to retaliate appropriately to any incident of violation of ceasefire, Lt General AK Bhatt maintained that the Army always maintains impeccable standards of professionalism and does not target civilians.

The DGMO made it implicit that the Indian Army reserved the right to retaliate appropriately to any incident of violation of ceasefire but is sincere in its effort of maintaining peace and tranquillity along the LoC, provided there was reciprocity.

During an earlier interaction, India had told Pakistan that infiltration along the LoC continues "with active support of Pakistan forward posts" and warned that it reserves the right to retaliate appropriately to any loss of life of Indian troops.

Earlier this month, Pakistan had raised its concerns on India's ceasefire violations along the LoC and international border with UN Security Councils five permanent members.

The UN Security Council permanent members include China, France, Russia, Britain and US.

The ceasefire violations by Pakistan, which amounted to 228 in 2016, have reached 600 this year (till September 30).

India and Pakistan had signed a ceasefire agreement on the LoC and the international border in November 2003.

The agreement brought a modicum of peace along the border and held well for nearly four years.

India shares a 3,323-km-long border with Pakistan of which 221 km of the IB and 740 km of the LOC fall in Jammu and Kashmir.