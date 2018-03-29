Indian Railways recruitment 2018: 20,000 more jobs announced

New Delhi: In a bid to create more job opportunities, the Indian Railways announced a 20,000-hike in vacancies in the department, taking the existing 90,000 vacancies to 1,10,000. The Indian Railways released an infographic to announce the increase in the number of vacancies.

The Indian Railways has also notified that over 9,000 jobs will be created in the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF). Advertisements for the same is slated to be released by the department in May 2018.

Furthermore, 10,000 additional jobs will be created in L-1 and L-2 categories, the department said.

The decision follows a series of changes made in the Railways by Union Minister Piyush Goyal along the lines of improving travel safety, avoiding derailment, electrification, and modernisation of the Indian Railways using new technology.

(With ANI Inputs)