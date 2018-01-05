Indian Railways to go hi-tech, will soon use drones for crowd management at stations

New Delhi: Indian Railways is all set to get eyes in the sky as it prepares to launch drones over stations across the country in a bid to regulate passengers.

The drones are expected to help officials control crowds at railway stations better - especially during festival seasons when major cities see a rise in footfall. The bird's eye view will help in better regulation of people and identify potentially dangerous situations in and around stations in the country. In addition, the drones can also help monitor track conditions, help in supervision of various projects undertaken and assist in rescue efforts when needed.

A trial has already been completed and Railways has put these machines to use in three divisions in Jabalpur.

Indian Railways recently also announced that it would make use of GPS-based anti-fog devices to help trains negotiate low visibility conditions. It is reported that sensors on the device will help drivers ascertain the condition of the track and alert them of potentially risks ahead.