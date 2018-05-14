Indian Railways warns against touts running IRCTC jobs racket

The Indian Railways has issued a notice warning people against touts promising jobs in Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC). Sharing the circular on microblogging site Twitter, the Ministry of Railways said that some anti-social elements were making false promises of providing jobs in IRCTC, cautioning people to refrain from getting in their net.

सार्वजनिक सूचना

यह जानकारी में आया है कि कुछ असामाजिक तत्व आईआरसीटीसी में नौकरी दिलाने के झूठे वादों से उम्मीदवारों/जनता को धोखा देने की कोशिश कर रहे हैं। जनता/उम्मीदवारों को सूचित किया जाता है कि इस तरह के नौकरी गिरोह/दलालों द्वारा किए गए दावों के झांसे के शिकार न हो। pic.twitter.com/WkCNocmbWI — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) May 14, 2018

According to the Indian Railways, the IRCTC has not initiated any recruitment drive in the recent past. It said that whenever any employment opportunity is available with the IRCTC, it will be made public through newspapers and well as official website irctc.com.

The Indian Railways has also sought help from the public the touts involved in the IRCTC job racket. The Ministry of Railways urged people to file complaint in this regard with police and inform authorities of Indian Railways.

The notice released by the Ministry of Railways says:

"It has come to notice that some unscrupulous elements are trying to deceive candidates/public by false promises of securing jobs in IRCTC. Public/candidates are hereby informed not to fall prey under the claim made by such job racketeers/touts. IRCTC has not initiated any recruitment in the recent past. Whenever recruitment is made same will be advertised in the newspaper as well as in the official IRCTC website i.e. www.irctc.com.

Help IRCTC is catching such touts/job racketeers when they approach you by lodging a complaint in the police stations against such element and inform us regarding the same."

The same message was circulated by the Ministry of Railways in Hindi as well.