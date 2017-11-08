IndiGo says 'taking action' after video of staff hitting passenger goes viral

New Delhi: Budget carrier IndiGo on Wednesday wrote a letter to Union Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju explaining him the action taken against staffers involved in manhandling of a passenger and said that it has personally apologised to the victim.

“I acknowledge the unpleasant experience our passenger went through while engaging with our staff at Delhi airport. My personal apologies as this doesn't reflect our culture. I had personally spoken to the passenger and asked for an apology,” a statement from IndiGo quoted its president Aditya Ghosh as saying.

We condemn the actions of our staff & have taken stern action. We truly apologize for this. Such behavior is unacceptable - @AdityaGhosh6E pic.twitter.com/lGNT8An7rQ — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) November 7, 2017

Ghosh also said the airline held an inquiry and action was taken against the erring staff, without specifying what measure it took.

“Any act that compromises the dignity of either is of a serious concern to us. Under the code of conduct violation, this incident was investigated and stern action was taken against the staff. Once again my personal and sincere apologies to the affected passenger,” the statement added.

The airline's president, however, added the staff was only trying to ensure the safety of the passenger and the brawl erupted due to miscommunication, which could have been avoided.

"The reality is that my colleagues were only trying to act in the best interest of the safety of Mr Katyal and trying to prevent a potentially serious mishap," Ghosh said.

Meanwhile, Minister Raju had summoned all stakeholders in the incident earlier in the day.

The incident came to light after a video of IndiGo officials and a passenger engaging in a brawl at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport became viral on social media.

The video of the incident, which took place on October 15, shows the duo thrashing and abusing each other. It also shows the airline staff holding the passenger down by the throat.

A passenger namely Rajeev Katiyal, who arrived from Chennai, was waiting for the coach bus when he got engaged in an altercation with the IndiGo staff namely Jubi Thomas due to misunderstanding.

The passenger allegedly abused the staff following which they stopped Katiyal from boarding the bus, which was to take him to the terminal.

They then manhandled him and pinned him to the ground by his throat.

The shocking video of the incident, as it became viral, triggered an outrage on the social media and a hashtag #BoycottIndiGo started trending.