Indrani Mukerjea accuses Peter Mukerjea of framing her in Sheena Bora murder case

MUMBAI: In the latest development in the Sheena Bora murder case, Indrani Mukerjea on Wednesday told a CBI court here that her husband Peter Mukerjea might be responsible for her daughter's disappearance.

Indrani Mukerjea, the key accused in the sensational murder case alleged that Peter was involved in the disappearance of her daughter Sheena and he manipulated circumstances to frame her with help of accused-turned approver Shyamvar Rai.

Though she did not expressly accuse Peter, a former media baron, of killing Sheena, Indrani said he and their former driver Shyamwar Rai could be behind her abduction, making her untraceable and destroying evidence.

"I have strong reasons to believe that Peter Mukerjea, with the assistance of other persons, including (accused turned approver) Shyamwar Rai may have conspired and abducted my daughter Sheena in 2012 and made her untraceable and subsequently destroyed evidence," she said in an application in which she sought the call data record (CDR) of Peter.

In July this year, Indrani Mukerjea, one of the prime accused in the murder of her daughter Sheena Bora, was implicated by her former driver, Shyamvar Rai who has turned witness, before a CBI Special Court.

According to Rai's statement, Indrani told him on Skype that she wanted to eliminate both her children - daughter Sheena and son Mikhail Bora - in 2012.

She wanted to take the step as both her children were maligning her public image and had threatened to expose her secret that she was not their sister, but their mother. She was also apprehensive of her step-son Rahul Mukerjea's relationship with Sheena.

Rai recounted how Indrani sat on Sheena's face in a moving car and said "Here's your three BHK flat" before strangulating her.

While Rai, Indrani and Khanna were arrested in August 2015, her husband, Peter Mukerjea, was nabbed in November that year.

Sheena Bora was killed on April 24, 2012 and her body was disposed off in the forests near Gagode village in Raigad district.

The murder was discovered only around August 2015 when Rai was arrested in an arms possession case and later spilled the details, leading to the arrest of Indrani Mukerjea, her husband and former media tycoon Peter Mukerjea, her former husband Sanjeev Khanna, by the Mumbai Police.

Later, in November that year, the case was transferred to the CBI. The Mukerjea couple and Khanna remain in custody since nearly two years now.