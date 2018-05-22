Infant killed in ceasefire-violation by Pakistan in J&K's Akhnoor

Srinagar: An eight-month old infant became the tragic victim of Pakitan's ceasefire violation in Jammu and Kashmir's Akhnoor when a bullet hit the baby and killed him instantly.

According to news agency ANI, the infant was struck by a bullet during cross-LoC firing by Pakistani troopers in Keri Battal area of Akhnoor. Although Indian forces have been retaliating with heavy counter fire, civilians are increasingly moved to safer locations as well in view of an imminent threat to their lives.

Pakistani forces have been firing without provocation in several sectors in J&K despite the Indian government declaring a unilateral ceasefire in view of the holy month of Ramzan. Both sides have suffered loses with BSF losing two jawans in firing from across LoC last week. This prompted BSF to unleash fire fury on Pakistani outposts and eventually led to Pakistan Rangers pleading for a reprieve. Hours later, cross-LoC firing began once again in Samba district and have since violated ceasefire agreement in Arnia, Akhnoor and other sectors.

On the Indian side, civilians - often caught in cross-fire - have been moved to safer locations. Recently, reinforced bunkers were built in several locations to ensure civilians had proper cover from fire and mortar shelling - especially because there appears no end to shelling and firing from Pakistani forces despite heavy losses being inflicted on them.