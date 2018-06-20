हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
International Yoga Day

International Yoga Day: PM Narendra Modi to lead celebrations in Dehradun

A staunch advocate of Yoga, PM Narendra Modi regularly practices a number of asanas for maintaining his fitness.

International Yoga Day: PM Narendra Modi to lead celebrations in Dehradun
File photo

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the celebrations on the occasion of fourth International Yoga Day and will be in Dehradun on Wednesday.

PM Modi will be joined by volunteers at the lawns of Forest Research Institute here as he performs a number of asanas to promote good health and a sound mind. Previously, PM Modi led celebrations on International Yoga Day at New Delhi's Rajpath in 2015, the Capitol Complex in Chandigarh in 2016 and Lucknow's Ramabai Ambedkar Sabha Sthal last year.

A staunch advocate of Yoga, PM Modi regularly practices a number of asanas for maintaining his fitness. He recently released a video which showed him doing a number of Yoga exercises. "Yoga is not just a set of exercises that keeps the body fit. It is a passport to health assurance, a key to fitness and wellness. Nor is Yoga only what you practice in the morning. Doing your day-to-day activities with diligence and complete awareness is a form of Yoga as well," he said.

On the occasion of International Yoga Day, people from all walks of life come out to perform asanas and show their support for a healthy lifestyle. In the past, many political leaders and celebrities too have extended their support and ensured Yoga becomes a part of life in India and elsewhere.

 

Tags:
International Yoga DayYogaYoga DayPM Narendra ModiPM ModiInternational Yoga Day 2018

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close