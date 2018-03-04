INX Media case: Karti Chidambaram taken to Mumbai, will face Indrani, Peter Mukerjea

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday took Karti Chidambaram to Mumbai for further investigation in connection with the INX Media bribery case. Karti left for Mumbai at around 8 AM, in an Air India flight, said a CBI official.

The junior Chidambaram has been taken to Mumbai's Byculla jail and will be brought face-to-face with Indrani Mukerjea and Peter Mukerjea, separately in Mumbai, revealed a CBI source.

On March 1, the Patiala House Court in Delhi had sent Karti Chidambaram to CBI custody for five days in the INX Media case, involving the Mukerjea couple. As per Zee News, Karti was questioned for nearly seven hours by the CBI.

In a dramatic development in the INX Media case, senior Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram's son Karti was arrested by the CBI from Chennai airport on February 28 on his return from abroad. Later in the evening, he was remanded to a one-day custody of the CBI by a Delhi court.

The arrest of Karti came nine months after the CBI registered an FIR against him on charges of criminal conspiracy, cheating, accepting gratification by corrupt or illegal means, influencing public servants and criminal misconduct.

After his arrest in Chennai, CBI officials took him to Delhi by Wednesday afternoon. He was taken to the CBI headquarters and then produced before a Duty Magistrate.

Karti allegedly received Rs 3.5 crore from the Mumbai-based INX Media, now known as 9X Media, for helping it get Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance in 2007 when it was run by Peter and Indrani Mukerjea, both accused in the Sheena Bora murder case.

The FIR does not mention of Chidambaram senior, though it said he cleared the FIPB approval for Rs 4.62 crore FDI in the firm at an FIPB meeting on May 18, 2007.

