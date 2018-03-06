INX Media graft case: Supreme Court to hear Karti Chidambaram plea today

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday will hear a plea filed by Karti Chidambaram, son of former finance minister P Chidambaram, against investigations launched by Enforcement Directorate (ED) into his alleged role in the INX Media graft. In CBI custody, Karti has sought to cancel summons made by ED, though his plea.

While the CBI is probing charges that Karti demanded a bribe to use his father's influence to legitimise investments made by INX Media Group, ED is investigating allegations that Jr. Chidambaram laundered the bribe money eventually received. While Karti has maintained his innocence, father P Chidambaram has said called it political vendetta. Nonetheless, investigative agencies have been relentless, prompting Karti to seek relief from ED summons. A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Mishra will hear the plea.

A relief from the apex court, if any at all, may only be a partial relief for the 46-year-old Karti. Facing heat since ED registered a case against him in May of 2017, he has at the center of numerous investigations. In the most dramatic development since, Karti was arrested from Chennai airport on 29th of the last month. CBI officials took him to Delhi by the afternoon. He was taken to the CBI headquarters and then produced before a Duty Magistrate. The bulk of the case against Karti stands on statements from Indrani Mukerjea - a former director at INX Media - admitting giving a bribe to Karti.

The case is of vital significance also because it has resulted in a political war of words between Congress and BJP. BJP maintains it is a simple instance of law taking its due course while P Chidambaram - a Congress veteran - accusing the current dispensation of witch hunting.