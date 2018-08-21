हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Is Rahul Gandhi trying to run a parallel govt: BJP targets Congress over Sidhu's Pakistan visit

We want an answer on this not from Sidhu ji but from Rahul ji. Is Rahul ji trying to run a parallel government, said BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday hit out at the Congress party and its chief Rahul Gandhi over cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu’s visit to Pakistan to attend the swearing-in ceremony of country’s newly-elected Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Accusing Sidhu of trying of imply that Indians have small heart, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said, “It's sad that Navjot Sidhu has somewhat tried to implicate India in all this by saying Indians have small hearts. We condemn this.”

Targeting Congress president Rahul Gandhi over Sidhu’s visit and subsequent press conference, the BJP spokesperson said, “We want an answer on this not from Sidhu ji but from Rahul ji. Is Rahul ji trying to run a parallel government?”

Sambit Patra further alleged that there were people in the Congress party who were trying to promote the interests of Pakistan in India. “Congress party and Rahul Gandhi are trying to add fuel to the conspiracy hatched by Pakistan,” said the BJP leader.

“The way Navjot Singh Sidhu has put questions on India with his press conference, Rahul Gandhi must give answers to our questions,” Patra said.

He added, “Navjot Singh Sidhu holds a press conference and says that what he got in Pakistan in just two days, he could not get it throughout in life in India. We want to ask Rahul Gandhi as to what their leaders get when they go to Pakistan.”

The attack by the BJP came shortly after Sidhu held a press conference and justified his decision to accept the invitation to attend Imran Khan’s swearing-in ceremony. He also remained defiant on the controversy over his hug to Pakistani Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

He, however, clarified that it was “just a moment” with General Bajwa, following which he did not have any interaction with the Pakistani Army chief during his stay in the neighbouring country.

Sidhu also said that he was showered with immense love during his visit to Pakistan and was overwhelmed.

