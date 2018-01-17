हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu thanks people for warm welcome in Gujarat

PM Narendra Modi and Benjamin Netanyahu held a roadshow in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Jan 17, 2018, 22:06 PM IST
Pic courtesy: MEA

New Delhi/Ahmedabad: Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday thanked people of Gujarat for the warm welcome that he received.

He tweeted saying, "Thank you to the thousands of Indians who welcomed us to Ahmedabad today with Israeli flags and tremendous support."

Netanyahu arrived in Ahmedabad on Wednesday morning and held a grand roadshow along with PM Modi before visiting the Sabarmati Ashram, the abode of Mahatma Gandhi for a long time.

In a four-line message jointly signed by him and his wife Sara in the visitor's log book at the ashram, the Israeli dignitaries said their "visit was inspiring".

"An inspiring visit to the hearth of one of humanity's great prophets of inspiration- Mahatma Gandhi," Netanyahu wrote in the book.

He and his wife spent around 20 minutes in the ashram premises, where they visited 'Hriday Kunj', the home of Mahatma Gandhi.

Netanyahu and PM Modi also tried their hands at the 'charkha', the hand spinning wheel which was emblematic of India's quest for self-reliance during the freedom struggle.

They also flew kites for a couple of minutes, as their visit comes just a few days after 'Uttarayana' (or Makar Sankranti), Gujarat's popular kite festival.

PM Modi and Netanyahu held the roadshow in Ahmedabad under a heavy security blanket as thousands of people lined up along the route to greet them.

After arriving in Gujarat, the two leaders, along with the Israeli PM's wife Sara, set out in a car from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Airport.

Around 50 stages were erected on the roadside along the stretch to showcase performances by troupes of different states to welcome the guests.

People carrying Indian and Israeli flags stood in large numbers on both sides of the tastefully decorated road.

Modi and Netanyahu waved at the people, who greeted them with loud cheers.

The roadshow concluded at Mahatma Gandhi's Sabarmati Ashram, after traversing 8 km.

(With PTI inputs)

Trending