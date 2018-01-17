Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu thanks people for warm welcome in Gujarat

New Delhi/Ahmedabad: Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday thanked people of Gujarat for the warm welcome that he received.

He tweeted saying, "Thank you to the thousands of Indians who welcomed us to Ahmedabad today with Israeli flags and tremendous support."

Thank you to the thousands of Indians who welcomed us to Ahmedabad today with Israeli flags and tremendous support! pic.twitter.com/8PArVrpUPo — Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) January 17, 2018

Netanyahu arrived in Ahmedabad on Wednesday morning and held a grand roadshow along with PM Modi before visiting the Sabarmati Ashram, the abode of Mahatma Gandhi for a long time.

Gujarat extends a warm welcome to Mrs. Netanyahu and PM @netanyahu. pic.twitter.com/aiw8Opb8ku — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 17, 2018

Honoured to take Mrs. Netanyahu and PM @netanyahu to the iconic Sabarmati Ashram. We paid homage to the venerable Bapu and remembered his noble thoughts. pic.twitter.com/0cv5KinQvc — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 17, 2018

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara visited Gujarat, where they were welcomed in Ahmedabad by @PMOIndia @NarendraModi, as thousands of residents lined the streets waving Israel and Indian flags. pic.twitter.com/u9lshxmQD6 — PM of Israel (@IsraeliPM) January 17, 2018

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara, along with Indian Prime Minister @NarendraModi, visited Gandhi's house, the Sabarmati Ashram, where they scattered blossoms on a statue of Gandhi. pic.twitter.com/mGKEGLC5EX — PM of Israel (@IsraeliPM) January 17, 2018

100 years back, Mahatma led Satyagrah in Ahmedabad in 1918. PM @narendramodi and @IsraeliPM Benjamin Netanyahu pay their homage to the father of nation at the Sabarmati Ashram. #ShalomNamaste pic.twitter.com/7A3DW911nd — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) January 17, 2018

In a four-line message jointly signed by him and his wife Sara in the visitor's log book at the ashram, the Israeli dignitaries said their "visit was inspiring".

"An inspiring visit to the hearth of one of humanity's great prophets of inspiration- Mahatma Gandhi," Netanyahu wrote in the book.

He and his wife spent around 20 minutes in the ashram premises, where they visited 'Hriday Kunj', the home of Mahatma Gandhi.

Netanyahu and PM Modi also tried their hands at the 'charkha', the hand spinning wheel which was emblematic of India's quest for self-reliance during the freedom struggle.

They also flew kites for a couple of minutes, as their visit comes just a few days after 'Uttarayana' (or Makar Sankranti), Gujarat's popular kite festival.

PM @netanyahu trying his hand at kite flying. Like a kite soaring high, India-Israel friendship is scaling new heights and will benefit not only our citizens but also the entire humankind. pic.twitter.com/gOLRsjMGpE — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 17, 2018

PM Modi and Netanyahu held the roadshow in Ahmedabad under a heavy security blanket as thousands of people lined up along the route to greet them.

After arriving in Gujarat, the two leaders, along with the Israeli PM's wife Sara, set out in a car from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Airport.

Around 50 stages were erected on the roadside along the stretch to showcase performances by troupes of different states to welcome the guests.

People carrying Indian and Israeli flags stood in large numbers on both sides of the tastefully decorated road.

Modi and Netanyahu waved at the people, who greeted them with loud cheers.

The roadshow concluded at Mahatma Gandhi's Sabarmati Ashram, after traversing 8 km.

(With PTI inputs)