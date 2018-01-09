Jet Airways air hostess, who smuggled lakhs of dollars, sent to jail

NEW DELHI: The Jet Airways air hostess, who was arrested after the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence recovered US Dollars valued at ₹3.21 crore from her, has been sent to two-day judicial custody by a Delhi Court. Along with her, supplier Amit who was arrested, has also been sent to judicial custody for two days.

The lady crew member of a Hong Kong-bound flight was arrested from the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport on the intervening night of January 7 and January 8.

''During an inspection by the DRI team, a large sum of foreign currency was recovered from an employee of the airline. The employee has been taken into custody. 'Based on the investigations and inputs from law enforcement agencies, the airline will take further action,'' Jet Airways had said in a statement.

The woman was reportedly part of an elaborate scheme to bring back gold to the country in exchange for black money. As per Zee News sources, the crew member was befriended by Amit who convinced her to ferry the money.

She was to allegedly supposed to get one per cent of the total money smuggled. It is learnt that in seven trips to Hong Kong in the last two months, they had been able to smuggle $10 lakh dollars.

She allegedly kept the money in foil paper, which the scanner at the airport was not able to detect easily.