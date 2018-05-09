हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti bats for unilateral ceasefire along LoC

Mufti feels silent guns on both sides of the LoC can ensure an end to troubles of the common man.

At a time when there has been a steady increase in incidents of unprovoked firing from Pakistan along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has said that both India and Pakistan should consider the prospect of a unilateral ceasefire.

Pakistan had violated ceasefire along the LoC 650 times till April and has continued unprovoked firing since as well. Indian forces have retaliated strongly each time. Mufti though has said that a unilateral ceasefire must be considered in order to ensure peace. "We must appeal Centre that govt must think about a unilateral ceasefire like Vajpayee ji did in 2000," she said on Wednesday. "Encounters, crackdowns is (are) causing trouble to common man. Efforts must be made to maintain environment so that both Eid and Amarnath Yatra are peaceful."

 

 

India continues to maintain that peace is in the best interest of people in Jammu and Kashmir but is also firm that it won't be at the cost of innocent lives of either locals or army personnel. Pakistan has repeatedly attempted to provide cover fire to terrorists trying to cross over the LoC - crippling every attempt from the Indian side to maintain peace. The Indian Army has previously said that Pakistani forces deliberately target innocent villagers through mortar shelling.

