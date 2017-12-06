JNU cancels talk by Subramanian Swamy on 'why Ram mandir in Ayodhya'

New Delhi: On the 25th anniversary of Babri Masjid demolition, a talk titled 'Why Ram Mandir in Ayodhya?' was scheduled to be held at the Koyna Hostel in Jawaharlal Nehru University. However, the university has cancelled the event saying that 'no talk will take place in the hostel'.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Dr Subramanian Swamy was to take part in the lecture that was planned for at 9:30 pm on Wednesday.

Reacting to the cancellation of his talk, Swamy called it the intolerance of the Left. "JNU is afraid that my ideas will influence the youth," he said.

He retweeted a tweet which questioned the 'freedom of speech and tolerance' exercised at the university.

So much for freedom of speech and tolerance.......Talk Of Dr Subramanian @Swamy39 at JNU tonight Wed 6th Dec 2017 at 9:30 pm "Why Ram Mandir in Ayodhya ?"* has been cancelled as the organisers have been informed by JNU ! @jagdishshetty @vhsindia @NATRAJSHETTY @MaheshJoshi_MJ pic.twitter.com/4SWEEOX92P — nikunj shah __ (@niku1630) December 6, 2017

Dr Swamy on Wednesday castigated Congress leader and lawyer Kapil Sibal, who is representing the Sunni Waqf Board, saying that the latter tried to give Ram temple case a political angle in the court.

"Sibal just gave his arguments on the political level, as they will lose the elections if they lose this case," Swamy said.

Swamy further said that the hearing for Babri Masjid-Ram Janmbhoomi had begun where both parties had to put their positions before court, but Kapil Sibal said that the court cannot proceed since they have not received all the documents.

"Kapil Sibal presented the view that this judgment would affect 2019 elections, which is why the verdict should be delayed till then. He tried to give political limelight to the case. They put many efforts to delay the hearing of the case," he said.

Swamy confidently said that they would win the case whose hearing has been shifted to February 8, 2018. "The court decided to hear the arguments on February 8. The hearing will be based on documents so we shall win easily."

The Supreme Court fixed the next hearing for the long-standing Ayodhya dispute matter for February 8, 2018. The hearing in the Ayodhya dispute was commenced on Tuesday.

The top court was hearing a total of 13 appeals filed against the 2010 judgement of the Allahabad High Court in four civil suits.