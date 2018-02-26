हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Feb 26, 2018, 11:06 AM IST
Comments
JNU Entrance Exam results 2018 for Viva-Voce 2018-19 out @admissions.jnu.ac.in

NEW DELHI: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) the results of Viva-Voce 2018-19 on Monday. Candidates can view their results on the official website: admissions.jnu.ac.in. 

Steps to check the JNUEE Viva-Voce results 2018-19:

Step 1: Visit the official website https://admissions.jnu.ac.in/
Step 2: Click on the link that states, “LIST OF DECLARED RESULT FOR VIVA-VOCE 2018-19 
Step 3: A new page will automatically open in a new tab
Step 4: On this page, input the 'Username' and Password. The results will be displayed on the screen. 

On Saturday, the institute had declared the results of Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE) 2018-19. Candidates can view their results on the official website jnu.ac.in. 

The institute had earlier canceled the exams at Kathmandu Examination Centre, Ghaziabad centre and Srinagar and Shillong centres. 

Viva-voce exam is expected to be held on March 20, 2018. 

The final JNU 2018 Merit list for non-viva-voce programmes are expected to be declared on March 25, 2018. 

The Jawaharlal Nehru University exam was held between December 27 and 30, 2017.

