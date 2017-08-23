Kaifiyat Express derailment in Auraiya district – Helpline numbers

New Delhi: Nine coaches of the Delhi-bound Kaifiyat Express derailed in Auraiya district of Uttar Pradesh Wednesday morning.

More than 70 passengers were injured in the accident.

The accident occurred at 2.40 am when the train hit a dumper at a crossing between Acahlada and Pata villages, derailing B2, H1, A1, A2 and S10 coaches.

Here are the helpline numbers issued by the Indian Railways:

Aligarh – 0571/1072 – 2403458, 2403055

Etawah – 05688 – 1072/266382/266383

Khurja – 05738 – 1072/253084/253085/253308

Hathras – 05722 – 107200/242741/242742/242803

New Delhi – 011 – 23342954/23341074