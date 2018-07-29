हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Karunanidhi

Karunanidhi in hospital: From PM Modi to Rahul Gandhi, wishes continue to pour in

From national to regional leaders have joined thousands of party workers in praying for Karunanidhi's speedy recovery.

Karunanidhi in hospital: From PM Modi to Rahul Gandhi, wishes continue to pour in
File photo

Chennai: Wishes have been pouring in for M Karunanidhi from all parts of the country as the DMK chief remains under close medical watch in a hospital here. His condition deteriorated on Sunday evening but a medical bulletin issued by the Kauvery Hospital informed that the veteran political leader's vital signs were normalising once again.

Earlier in the day, Vice President Venkiah Naidu paid Karunanidhi a visit. A photo released, first since he was re-admitted to the hospital on July 18, showed a rather frail Karunanidhi. Biju Janata Dal's Jay Panda also visited the hospital on Sunday. "I came here to convey my best wishes for Karunanidhi Ji's speedy recovery. He has played a tremendous role in social transformation and economic development of the nation," he told reporters.

Wishes for his recovery have been in a constant stream. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress President Rahul Gandhi both previously said they are praying for the DMK leader's return to good health.

 

Many other political figures too have either expressed their good wishes. State politicians including Vaiko and Kamal Haasan have visited the Kauveri Hospital.

 

