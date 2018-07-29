M Karunanidhi critical, family members in hospital, DMK cadres pray

Chennai: M Karunanidhi, veteran political leader and chief of DMK for over five decades, is reportedly critical in a city hospital.

Admitted in Kauvery Hospital, it has been learnt that Karunanidhi's health deteriorated on Sunday evening. "There was a transient setback in the clinical condition of Kalignar Dr M Karunanidhi, DMK President and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. With active medical support, his vital signs are normalising. He continues to be closely monitored and treated by the panel of expert doctors," a hospital bulletin at 2150hrs informed.

Party officials have been asked to leave the hospital premises and only family members have been permitted to stay even as security cover outside was tightened. Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami has also taken an early flight back to Chennai.

Hundreds of well-wishers have gathered outside the hospital and are praying for the veteran leader's recovery.

Karunanidhi has been in and out of hospital in recent months and was admitted to Kauvery Hospital on July 18 where he underwent a procedure to replace his tracheostomy tube. He had the tube placed in December of 2016 to help improve his breathing. Hospital authorities said that Karunanidhi had to be brought back to the hospital because he was having breathing difficulties caused by a throat and lung infection. He has also reportedly suffering from a urinary tract infection.