M Karunanidhi

Karunanidhi's health condition deteriorates, under close watch for next 24 hours

Maintaining Karunanidhi's vital organ functions continues to remain a challenge, says Kauvery Hospital.

Chennai’s Kauvery hospital has confirmed that the health condition of DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi declined on Monday. In the latest bulletin released on the former Tamil Nadu chief minister’s health, the hospital said that maintaining Karunanidhi’s vital organ functions remained a challenge.

“There has been decline in the medical condition of Kalaignar Dr M Karunanidhi, DMK President and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. Maintaining his vital organ functions continues to remain a challenge considering his age related ailments,” read the bulletin.

“His is on continuous monitoring and being treated with active medical support. His response to the medical interventions over the next 24 hours will determine the prognosis,” it further read.

Tamil Nadu Congress unit chief S Thirunavukkarasar had earlier said that there was “some setback” in Karunanidhi’s health on Monday morning, adding that the condition had improved since then.

After visiting the DMK patriarch in the hospital, he had said, "There was some setback in his health in the morning, after that it is improving. He is still under doctors' observation and treatment. I pray to God for his speedy recovery."

Kauvery Hospital, where DMK leader and veteran politician is currently admitted, had last week said that the 94-year-old needs to be kept for an extended period 'due to age-related overall decline in his health.'

Karunanidhi was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital after his blood pressure dropped. His health deteriorated later, leading to well-wishers and party cadres flocking to the hospital.

Over the days since he has been hospitalised, at least 21 dedicated workers of the party lost their lives after they were unable to bear the "shock" of his illness. DMK working president MK Stalin, while mourning the death of 21 DMK members over Karunanidhi's ill health, had appealed to the cadres not to take any extreme step and maintain calm.

