Karunanidhi

Karunanidhi was critical in the morning, recovering now: Tamil Nadu Congress president

Kauvery Hospital, where DMK leader and veteran politician is currently admitted, had last week said that the 94-year-old needs to be kept for an extended period 'due to age-related overall decline in his health.'

CHENNAI: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam chief Karunanidhi on Monday morning had a setback in his health condition but is recovering now, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president S Thirunavukkarasar said. 

"There was some setback in his health in the morning, after that it is improving. He is still under doctors' observation and treatment. I pray to God for his speedy recovery," Thirunavukkarasar said after visiting Karunanidhi in the hospital.

Karunanidhi was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital after his blood pressure dropped. His health deteriorated later, leading to well-wishers and party cadres flocking to the hospital. Although his vital signs have normalised, he remains under close watch of an expert team of doctors.

"An extended period of hospitalization will be necessary due to age-related overall decline in Karunanidhi's general health, altered liver functions and haematological parameters," the hospital statement on Tuesday informed. "He continues to maintain his vital signs with active medical support," the hospital had said last week.

Over the days since he has been hospitalised, at least 21 dedicated workers of the party lost their lives after they were unable to bear the "shock" of his illness. DMK working president MK Stalin, while mourning the death of 21 DMK members over Karunanidhi's ill health, had appealed to the cadres not to take any extreme step and maintain calm.

The principle of "duty, dignity and discipline should be followed making Anna (party founder) and Kalaignar proud. No one should take any extreme step that may result in loss of their lives," he said.

