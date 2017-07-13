India rejects China's offer of 'constructive role' in Kashmir, says its position vis-a-vis Pak not changed

New Delhi: A day after China offered to play a 'constructive role' for resolving the Kashmir issue, the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday sought to make India's position clear and said it is a bilateral matter between India and Pakistan.

“India's position is very clear -- addressing all issues, including Kashmir, with Pakistan in a bilateral framework,” MEA spokesperson Gopal Baglay said at a press conference here.

“The heart of matter is cross-border terrorism perpetrated on India, including on J&K,” he said rejecting the Chinese foreign office's statement on Kashmir.

“Cross-border terrorism emanating from a particular source threatening stability and peace in the region,” he said in an indirect reference to Pakistan.

He said the leaders of the two countries held wide-ranging talks in Hamburg in Germany on the sidelines of the recent G20 summit.

Baglay further stressed diplomatic channels are available to both sides to discuss all issues.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said India and Pakistan are important South Asian countries but the "situation in Kashmir has attracted the attention of the international community."

Expressing concern over the tension between India and Pakistan, Geng said "the conflict occurred near the Line of Control of Kashmir. This will not only harm the peace and stability of the two countries but also the peace and tranquillity of the region."

"We hope the relevant sides can do more things that are conducive for peace and stability in the region and avoiding escalating the tensions and China is willing to play constructive role in improving relations between India and Pakistan," he told reporters.