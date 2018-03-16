Kejriwal sorry but Punjab government may still probe Majithia for alleged drug links

New Delhi: A day after AAP chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal apologised to former Punjab minister Bikram Singh Majithia for claiming he had links with the drug mafia, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu took over and said that Majithia, former Punjab revenue minister, must still be probed.

Kejriwal on Friday withdrew his charges against Majithia - made during an intense electoral campaign in the state last year - and said his accusations were unfounded. Majithia, who had been accused of being at the helm of a multi-million drug trafficking racket, had filed a defamation case but said he would withdraw it after Kejriwal apologised. Just when the controversy looked like it is fading away, Sidhu jumped in and said that Majithia must still be investigated by the state government. "Special Task Force has clearly said that there is substantial evidence of the role of Bikram Singh Majithia which needs to be probed. Punjab government can't ignore these facts," he said.

Brother-in-law of Sukhbir Badal, the former Deputy CM of Punjab, Majithia has found himself in the eye of storm through most parts of his political career. Questioned by the Enforcement Directorate on charges of money laundering as part of an international drug racket, the former revenue minister though has maintained that he is innocent.