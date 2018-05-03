Kerala Board SSLC Exam 2018: Class 10 toppers' list

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala SSLC Class 10 examination results were announced on Thursday morning at 10:30 am by state Education Minister C Ravindranath. Once the board releases the list of toppers, the article will be updated. The overall pass percentage stood at 97.84. Among districts, Ernakulam had the highest pass percentage while Wayanad lowest. A out a total of 4,41,103 students, 4,31,162 passed the exams with 34,313 students scoring an A+ in all subjects.

The Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate Class 10 results can be viewed on the following sites and apps:

1. keralaresults.nic.in

2. keralapareekshabhavan.in

3. examresults.net

4. kerala.indiaresults.com

5. results.nic.in

6. cdit.org

7. examresults.kerala.gov.in

8. prd.kerala.gov.in

9. educationkerala.gov.in.

10. kerala.gov.in

11. results.itschool.gov.in

12. Kerala SSLC Results 2018: Official App

Kerala's Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) has rolled out an app on Google Play where the Kerala SSLC Result 2018 will be posted. The app is called 'Saphalam'.

How to check Kerala SSLC Results 2018:

1. Log on to one of the websites mentioned above.

2. Click on the results tabs

3. On the new page, enter your Registration Number and Date of Birth

4. Click on 'Get results'. The results will be displayed on screen.

Candidates are advised to keep a copy of the results with them.

In 2017, over 450,000 students appeared for the exam in 2017 and the overall pass percentage was 95.98.

This year, the Kerala Board SSLC Exam was reportedly held in nearly 3000 exam centres across the state.