Know about PM Narendra Modi's China tour plan

WUHAN: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping held their first round of meetings of the two-day "heart-to-heart" summit in Wuhan on Friday. The two leaders will spend most of their time interacting with each other with one-on-one conversations focussing on global, regional and bilateral issues. The summit is being seen as an effort by India and China to rebuild trust and improve ties that were hit by the 73-day-long Doklam standoff last year.

The famous East Lake in the central Chinese city of Wuhan where the two leaders will spend most of the time was a favourite holiday spot for Mao. The picturesque garden adjacent to the mighty Yangtze river is also where Mao used to enjoy his favourite pastime swimming. The place has iconic holiday villa of Mao, which is now a memorial where Xi is expected to take Modi round.

The details of the informal summit were not disclosed but officials said it included walks by the two leaders in the East Lake where they will have a boat ride and take walks just accompanied by their translators.

Here is the itinerary of PM Modi in China:

April 27, 2018

1:00 PM – 1:40 PM: Tour of Special Exhibition at the Hubei Provincial Museum

3:30 PM – 4:00 PM: Meeting with Xi Jinping at East lake Guesthouse.

4:00 PM – 4:05 PM: Leaders Walk ( Transfer to Meiling hall, Building 2, East lake house.)

4:05 PM – 5:30 PM: Dinner hosted by Xi Jinping.

5:35 PM: Depart for Hotel Wanda reign.

April 28, 2018

7:10 AM – 7:50 AM : East Lake Walk with Xi Jinping at WALKING ROUTE , East lake Guest House.

7:50 AM --- 8:50 AM : Boat Ride with Xi Jinping at East lake.

9:00 AM – 10:00 AM : Private Lunch hosted by Xi Jinping at Lakeside Pavillion.