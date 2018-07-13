हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
'Kuch to log kahenge': Shashi Tharoor on political storm over 'Hindu Pakistan' jibe

Congress party's Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor is facing intense criticism for making the Hindu Pakistan jibe.

NEW DELHI: Under attack from the ruling BJP and several right-wing organisations for making the 'Hindu Pakistan' jibe, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Friday tweeted the popular song 'kuchh to log kahenge logon ka kaam hai kehnaa.'

Congress party's Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor took to Twitter and tweeted the song from the 1971 hit Bollywood movie 'Amar Prem' which was sung by legendary singer Kishore Kumar.

Tharoor had stirred a political storm on Thursday by saying that if Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wins 2019 Lok Sabha elections it will create a condition leading to the formation of a 'Hindu Pakistan'.

"If they (BJP) win a repeat in the Lok Sabha, our democratic constitution as we understand it will not survive as they will have all the elements they need to tear apart the constitution of India and write a new one. That new one will be the one which will enshrine principles of Hindu Rashtra, that will remove equality for minorities, that'll create a Hindu Pakistan," Tharoor had said while addressing an event in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.

Tharoor's statement drew flak from various political quarters with the BJP demanding an apology from the Congress president Rahul Gandhi. 

Attacking Tharoor, BJP leader Subramanian Swamy called the veteran Congress leader ''mentally unstable.''

“Shashi Tharoor's has lost his mental balance,” Swamy said, adding, ''He should go to Pakistan. Hindus can't be dictators.”

“Muslim community is not with Congress anymore. Rahul Gandhi must respond to the 'Hindu Pakistan' comment,” added Swamy

“I am surprised that he said 'Hindu Pakistan'. He recently published his book 'Why I Am A Hindu', giving a long explanation on the topic,” said the BJP leader. 

Referring to Tharoor's alleged relationship to Pakistan-based journalist Mehr Tarar, Swamy added, “Secondly, the lady, for who's sake Tharoor caused pain to Sunanda, is Pakistani. If he can keep such relations with Pakistan, then what's wrong (in going to) Pakistan?” 

“Tharoor must have lost his mental balance over the recent chargesheet. The Prime Minister, who's travelling across the world, helping gain a big name for the country, what people will say there? That a Member of Parliament is saying you a Hindu Pakistan. How fatal this would be for our country. Now, Congress says that this is not our party's statement,” said Swamy.

