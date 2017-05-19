close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Kulbhushan Jadhav case: India's Harish Salve charged Rs 1 but do you know how much fee did Pakistan's counsel Khawar Qureshi take – Watch

Senior lawyer Harish Salve, who fought India's case at the International Court of Justice against the death penalty to Kulbhushan Jadhav by Pakistan, surprised many by charging only Rs 1 for defending the Indian national in the high-profile case.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, May 19, 2017 - 15:03
Kulbhushan Jadhav case: India&#039;s Harish Salve charged Rs 1 but do you know how much fee did Pakistan&#039;s counsel Khawar Qureshi take – Watch

New Delhi: Senior lawyer Harish Salve, who fought India's case at the International Court of Justice against the death penalty to Kulbhushan Jadhav by Pakistan, surprised many by charging only Rs 1 for defending the Indian national in the high-profile case.

However, do you know how much did Pakistan's counsel Khawar Qureshi charge?

Khawar Qureshi is a QC at Serle Court Chambers and McNair Chambers Qatar.

In 1993, Qureshi was the youngest advocate to have appeared in the International Court of Justice.

Watch the video to know about the whopping fees charged by Qureshi from Pakistan:

The ICJ ruling staying the execution of Jadhav "has caused shock and disappointment in Pakistan", a daily reported on Thursday.

Kulbhushan Jadhav verdict: BRILLIANT! Harish Salve took just Re 1 for case; Sushma Swaraj lauds him for India's win
MUST READ
Kulbhushan Jadhav verdict: BRILLIANT! Harish Salve took just Re 1 for case; Sushma Swaraj lauds him for India's win

Although Pakistani analysts were confident that the ICJ does not have jurisdiction to stay Jadhav's execution, the Dawn quoted unnamed observers as now saying that the jurisdiction argument was "weak" and "damaging".

London-based Barrister Rashid Aslam said Pakistan was ill-prepared and did not utilise the 90 minutes it had to make its argument.

Former Attorney General Irfan Qadir said he was shocked.

"The lawyers handling these matters had no experience. The arguments had no weight. They should have been presented in a rational manner."

TAGS

Kulbhushan JadhavInternational Court of JusticeHarish SalveKhawar QureshiICJkulbhushan jadhav newsicj verdictPakistanPakistan newsjadhav caseVienna ConventionHagueicj india pakistankulbhushan jadhav verdicticj jadhav

From Zee News

Top moments from Justin Bieber's Purpose India Tour con...

Amazon Great Indian Sale: These 10 products are really a ste...

Fawad Khan and wife Sadaf's latest photoshoot will wan...

Mizoram CM Lal Thanhawla turns 79, skips celebration due to illness
Mizoram

Mizoram CM Lal Thanhawla turns 79, skips celebration due to...

Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal directs stern action against misuse of social media
Assam

Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal directs stern action against mi...

China made Heroin worth Rs. 6 crore seized by SSB
IndiaAsia

China made Heroin worth Rs. 6 crore seized by SSB

Nearly 23,500 cholera cases, 242 deaths in Yemen in three w...
WorldAsia

Nearly 23,500 cholera cases, 242 deaths in Yemen in three w...

With 180% growth, Chinese smartphone vendors set to wipe out Indian brands
Mobiles

With 180% growth, Chinese smartphone vendors set to wipe ou...

China reacts to India-Singapore&#039;s naval drill at South China Sea, says &quot;such activities shouldn&#039;t hurt others&#039;&#039;
India

China reacts to India-Singapore's naval drill at South...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video