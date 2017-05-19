Kulbhushan Jadhav case: India's Harish Salve charged Rs 1 but do you know how much fee did Pakistan's counsel Khawar Qureshi take – Watch

New Delhi: Senior lawyer Harish Salve, who fought India's case at the International Court of Justice against the death penalty to Kulbhushan Jadhav by Pakistan, surprised many by charging only Rs 1 for defending the Indian national in the high-profile case.

However, do you know how much did Pakistan's counsel Khawar Qureshi charge?

Khawar Qureshi is a QC at Serle Court Chambers and McNair Chambers Qatar.

In 1993, Qureshi was the youngest advocate to have appeared in the International Court of Justice.

Watch the video to know about the whopping fees charged by Qureshi from Pakistan:

The ICJ ruling staying the execution of Jadhav "has caused shock and disappointment in Pakistan", a daily reported on Thursday.

Although Pakistani analysts were confident that the ICJ does not have jurisdiction to stay Jadhav's execution, the Dawn quoted unnamed observers as now saying that the jurisdiction argument was "weak" and "damaging".

London-based Barrister Rashid Aslam said Pakistan was ill-prepared and did not utilise the 90 minutes it had to make its argument.

Former Attorney General Irfan Qadir said he was shocked.

"The lawyers handling these matters had no experience. The arguments had no weight. They should have been presented in a rational manner."