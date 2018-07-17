हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
LIC Recruitment 2018

LIC Recruitment 2018: 700 vacancies for Assistant Administrative Officer posts announced at licindia.in; Know pay scale

The Life insurance Corporation of India has announced 700 vacancies for posts of Assistant Administrator Officer (AAO). Candidates can apply for the posts from July 25 to August 15 on official website www.licindia.in.

Representational Image (Pic courtesy: pixabay.com)

LIC AAO Recruitment 2018: The Life insurance Corporation of India has announced 700 vacancies for posts of Assistant Administrator Officer (AAO). Candidates can apply for the posts from July 25 to August 15 on official website www.licindia.in.

Important Dates for LIC AAO Recruitment 2018

  • Opening Date of Application: July 25
  • Last Date of Application: August 15 
  • Download of Call Letter for Examination: First week of October
  • Tentative Date of Online Examination: October 27, 28 
  • Out of the 700 posts announced, 349 vacancies are for general category, 106 for SC, 53 for ST and 192 for OBC.

Pay scale for LIC AAO 

The pay scale for the Assistant Administrator Officer (AAO) is Rs 17240- 840(14) –29000– 910(4) –32640 with other allowances and the basic pay is Rs 17240 per month.

In order to apply for the exam, candidates need to be graduates or post graduates in respective discipline without any backlogs.

Candidates need to be at least 21 years old, maximum 30 years.

The Application Fee for General / OBC is Rs 600 and ST/SC/PWD Rs 100.

LIC AAO Recruitment 2018 Selection Process

  • Phase I: Online Written Exam
  • Phase II: Interview / Group Discussion
  • Phase III: Document Verification
