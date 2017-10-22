Modi in Gujarat: Prime Minister inaugurates Ro-ro 'dream project'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched 'Ro-Ro' (Roll on roll off) service in poll-bound Gujarat. This ferry service reduces travel time between Ghogha and Dahej in Gujarat from 8 hours to 1 hour.

Addressing a gathering on the occassion of the launch, Modi said that the project would fulfill the dream of 6.5 crore Gujaratis.

Targeting the opposition, he said that the previous government's approach on the project was such that it would never have succeeded. He said that his government tweaked the policies to make the ferry service a reality.

"It is in my destiny to do all the work," said PM Modi.

The Prime Minister said that "samundra manthan" had led to the "dream project" being a reality.

"It is said that time is money, and none can change time, but the Indian and the Gujarat government can give you 7 hours of the day," he said.

"This is one-of-its-kind service in the whole of country," Modi added.

He also declared that work was already being done on a maritime university and maritiam museum in the state.