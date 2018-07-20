हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
no-confidence motion

Live Streaming of no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha on Zee News: Watch no-trust debate between BJP, Congress, AIADMK, TMC, Shiv Sena and others

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance government faces its first no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha on Friday.

Live Streaming of no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha on Zee News: Watch no-trust debate between BJP, Congress, AIADMK, TMC, Shiv Sena and others
File photo

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance government faces its first no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha on Friday.

The treasury and opposition benches will lock horns over a host of issues even as the former is confident of winning the no-trust motion based on the number game in the Lok Sabha.

The debate will start at 11 am and continue till late evening. It will be live streamed on Zee News TV channel and also telecast live on Lok Sabha TV.

Follow the live blog on zeenews.com

A few hours before the debate, the Modi reminded the Lok Sabha MPs that the entire country would be following the proceedings in Parliament closely.

"Today is an important day in our Parliamentary democracy. I'm sure my fellow MP colleagues will rise to the occasion and ensure constructive, comprehensive and disruption-free debate. We owe this to the people and the makers of our Constitution. India will be watching us closely," he tweeted.

Every party has been allotted time, based on the number of MPs they have in the Lok Sabha. BJP with the largest number of MPs has got 3 hours 33 minutes, Congress - 38 minutes,

AIADMK-29 minutes, TMC-27 minutes,BJD -15, Shiv Sena – 14,TDP -13,TRS – 9. Similarly, CPIM has been allotted 7 minutes, Samajwadi Party - 6 minutes, NCP - 6 minutes, LJSP-5 minutes.

This would be the Narendra Modi government's first no-confidence motion in past four years and all eyes will be on fence sitters like the AIADMK, the BJD and the day-long debate that is likely to set the agenda for the 2019 General Elections.

The BJP, on the other hand, is seeking to expand the guaranteed support of 313 members after estranged ally Shiv Sena said it will back the government and look for support from regional parties like the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam(AIADMK) and the Biju Janata Dal(BJD). 

In a House of 534 MPs, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has 313 members including 274 (including the Speaker) of BJP, 18 of Shiv Sena, six of Ram Vilas Paswan-led LJP and four from Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD). 

The majority mark in the House is 268. There are 11 vacancies.

Tags:
no-confidence motionParliament sessionPM ModiNarendra ModiRahul GandhiCongress president Rahul Gandhi

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close