Monsoon session Parliament day 3: No confidence motion debate live updates

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, July 20, 2018 - 08:16
Comments |
File photo

NEW DELHI: The third day of the Monsoon session of Parliament on Thursday is likely to witness heavy fireworks as the Lok Sabha takes up the no-confidence motion for debate. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which managed to secure the support of Shiv Sena, is likely to sail through the floor test to prove majority.

Seven hours have been set aside for the debate which will begin at 11 am and go on without the lunch break. BJP, the ruling party in the house, has been given 3 hours and 33 minutes in the debate. The Congress will get around 38 minutes, while the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) – the main mover of the no-confidence motion against the government – will get 13 minutes.

Stay with us for live updates of the third day of Monsoon Session:

 

20 July 2018, 08:11 AM

"Today is an important day in our Parliamentary democracy. I'm sure my fellow MP colleagues will rise to the occasion & ensure constructive, comprehensive and disruption-free debate. We owe this to the people and the makers of our Constitution. India will be watching us closely," said PM Modi.

20 July 2018, 07:54 AM

The BJP has asked all its members to ensure presence in the House and indicated that action will be taken against absentees.

20 July 2018, 07:39 AM

In the 545-member (including the Speaker) Lok Sabha, the BJP-led NDA can bank on around 311 members in the Lok Sabha including 273 of BJP, SAD (4), Shiv Sena (18), LJP (6), RLSP (3), JD-U (2), Apna Dal (2), All India N R Congress (1), SDF (1) and NDPP (1).

