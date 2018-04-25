हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Asaram rape case verdict live updates

Asaram's involvement was probed in two separate cases - one from Rajasthan and the other from Gujarat. The self-styled godman has, however, denied the rape charges.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, April 25, 2018 - 09:09
Comments |

JODHPUR: After four and half years since self-styled godman, Asaram Bapu was lodged into Jodhpur Central Jail for allegedly raping a teenage girl, the Jodhpur Schedule Caste and Schedule Tribe Court is set to pronounce its verdict on Wednesday.

The teenager from Shahajahanpur in Uttar Pradesh was studying at his ashram at Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh. She had accused Asaram of raping her at his ashram in Manai village near Jodhpur on the night of August 15, 2013, while in Gujarat, two Surat-based sisters lodged separate complaints against the self-styled godman and his son Narayan Sai, accusing them of rape.

Asaram's involvement was probed in two separate cases - one from Rajasthan and the other from Gujarat. The self-styled godman has, however, denied the rape charges.

Ahead of the pronouncement of the verdict in the above cases, here are the developments that have taken place so far:

-Asaram was taken into police custody in August 2013, following which he was taken to Jodhpur Central jail. A month later, a potency test was conducted on him and was produced before a Jodhpur court. While the self-styled godman has filed a number of bail petitions, a total of 12 applications were rejected by the trial court, the Rajasthan High Court, and the Supreme Court.

-In November the same year, the chargesheet filed against Asaram and four others had indicated blackmail in exchange of sexual favours, after which the former was booked under Sections 342, 376, 506 and 509 of the Indian Penal Code, and Section 8 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).

-In the years that followed, a number of the key witnesses in the case were attacked or went missing. In 2014, Asaram's personal aide was shot dead, while another associate was killed in 2015 in Muzaffarnagar. In the same year, two more witnesses were attacked by unidentified individuals, while another witness went missing from Lucknow.

-Ahead of the pronouncement of the verdict, security has been beefed up in three states, namely Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Haryana. Furthermore, the judgement in the case will be pronounced inside the Jodhpur Central Jail, fearing possible communal violence similar to that in Panchkula following the conviction of controversial godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in a rape case.

-The Jodhpur Court also dismissed a petition seeking entry of media persons in Central Jail of Jodhpur for the coverage of the judgement.

-Furthermore, Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) will be imposed in Jodhpur till April 30.

25 April 2018, 09:09 AM

Both the roads towards the Central jail where Asaram is lodged have been sealed and only mediapersons are allowed outside the jail. Fearing a threat to law and order situation, the Centre has asked Rajasthan, Gujarat and Haryana governments to tighten security and deploy additional forces as the three states have a large number of followers of the 77-year-old Asaram who faces a minimum term of 10 years if convicted. 
 

25 April 2018, 09:09 AM

Ahead of the verdict, a supporter of Asaram was detained outside the Jodhpur Central Jail where prohibitory orders have been clamped. Asaram's supporter reached near the jail and tried to put a garland on his poster, but the policemen nabbed him. The poster was put on wall of a corridor outside the jail boundary where the family members of prisoners wait. The supporter managed to reach there despite high-security arrangements. 
 

Must Watch