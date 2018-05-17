Karnataka Assembly election results 2018 live: SC okays Yeddyurappa's swearing-in, Congress-JDS MLAs to stage protest

The Supreme Court has refused to stay the swearing-in ceremony of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader BS Yeddyurappa as the Chief Minister of Karnataka. The Congress had approached the top court, which conducted an overnight hearing on the issue. The apex court has maintained that it cannot dismiss the decision of Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala on inviting any party to form the government. It, however, sought all letters submitted by Yeddyurappa to the Karnataka Governor. After taking the oath, Yeddyurappa will have to undergo a floor test in Assembly.

The top court passed its order after hearing a joint petition by the Congress and Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) challenging Governor Vajubhai Vala`s decision inviting Yeddyurappa to form a new government in the state despite having 104 MLAs - eight short of simple majority. The three-judge bench of the Supreme Court refused to stay the Governor's invitation but did not dismiss the Congress-JDS petition, saying it was subject to hearing later on. It will hear the case again on Friday.

Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra constituted the bench shortly after midnight on Wednesday to hear the matter in court number six of the Supreme Court. The petition was filed late on Wednesday night after Governor Vala invited Yeddyurappa for an oath-taking ceremony on Thursday at 9 am and gave him some time to prove his majority in the legislative assembly.

Here are the updates: