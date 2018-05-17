Karnataka Assembly election results 2018 live: SC okays Yeddyurappa's swearing-in, Congress-JDS MLAs to stage protest

17 May 2018, 07:37 AM
Battle for Karnataka in Supreme Court - How Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Mukul Rohatgi fought the political battle in overnight hearing - Click to read
17 May 2018, 07:20 AM
Heavy security outside Raj Bhawan in Bengaluru as supporters of Congress and JDS start gathering near the main gate.
17 May 2018, 07:15 AM
#Karnataka: Visuals from outside BS Yeddyurappa's residence, in Bengaluru. He will take oath as Karnataka chief minister at 9 am today. pic.twitter.com/zBOvty7jK6
— ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2018
17 May 2018, 07:04 AM
Members of Congress and Janata Dal Secular decide to stage a dharna in Bengaluru. Senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot said that when Yeddyurappa would take oath as Chief Minister, they would be sitting on a dharna.
17 May 2018, 06:28 AM
The Supreme Court has sought a copy of the letter with names of all newly elected BJP lawmakers in Karnataka. The letter needs to be submitted to the apex court by 2 pm.
17 May 2018, 06:27 AM
The BJP has told Supreme Court that it will prove majority on the floor of the House in seven to 10 days.
17 May 2018, 06:26 AM
While refusing to put a stay on Yeddyurappa's swearing-in, the Supreme Court maintained that it cannot interfere in the decision of a Governor, noting that it might lead to Constitutional crisis.
17 May 2018, 06:24 AM
The Supreme Court will continue hearing in the case at 10.30 am on Friday. The top court has sought all documents/letters given by parties to Karnataka Governor for government formation in the state.
17 May 2018, 06:22 AM
The Supreme Court has refused to stay the swearing-in ceremony of BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa as Karnataka Chief Minister. Read full story