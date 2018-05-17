हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
Karnataka Assembly election results 2018 live: SC okays Yeddyurappa's swearing-in, Congress-JDS MLAs to stage protest

The Supreme Court has refused to stay the swearing-in ceremony of BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa as the Chief Minister of Karnataka, saying it would lead to Constitutional crisis if the top court interferes with Governor's decision.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, May 17, 2018 - 07:37
The Supreme Court has refused to stay the swearing-in ceremony of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader BS Yeddyurappa as the Chief Minister of Karnataka. The Congress had approached the top court, which conducted an overnight hearing on the issue. The apex court has maintained that it cannot dismiss the decision of Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala on inviting any party to form the government. It, however, sought all letters submitted by Yeddyurappa to the Karnataka Governor. After taking the oath, Yeddyurappa will have to undergo a floor test in Assembly.

The top court passed its order after hearing a joint petition by the Congress and Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) challenging Governor Vajubhai Vala`s decision inviting Yeddyurappa to form a new government in the state despite having 104 MLAs - eight short of simple majority. The three-judge bench of the Supreme Court refused to stay the Governor's invitation but did not dismiss the Congress-JDS petition, saying it was subject to hearing later on. It will hear the case again on Friday.

Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra constituted the bench shortly after midnight on Wednesday to hear the matter in court number six of the Supreme Court. The petition was filed late on Wednesday night after Governor Vala invited Yeddyurappa for an oath-taking ceremony on Thursday at 9 am and gave him some time to prove his majority in the legislative assembly.

Here are the updates:

17 May 2018, 07:37 AM

17 May 2018, 07:20 AM

Heavy security outside Raj Bhawan in Bengaluru as supporters of Congress and JDS start gathering near the main gate.

17 May 2018, 07:15 AM

17 May 2018, 07:04 AM

Members of Congress and Janata Dal Secular decide to stage a dharna in Bengaluru. Senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot said that when Yeddyurappa would take oath as Chief Minister, they would be sitting on a dharna.

17 May 2018, 06:28 AM

The Supreme Court has sought a copy of the letter with names of all newly elected BJP lawmakers in Karnataka. The letter needs to be submitted to the apex court by 2 pm.

17 May 2018, 06:27 AM

The BJP has told Supreme Court that it will prove majority on the floor of the House in seven to 10 days.

17 May 2018, 06:26 AM

While refusing to put a stay on Yeddyurappa's swearing-in, the Supreme Court maintained that it cannot interfere in the decision of a Governor, noting that it might lead to Constitutional crisis.

17 May 2018, 06:24 AM

The Supreme Court will continue hearing in the case at 10.30 am on Friday. The top court has sought all documents/letters given by parties to Karnataka Governor for government formation in the state.

17 May 2018, 06:22 AM

The Supreme Court has refused to stay the swearing-in ceremony of BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa as Karnataka Chief Minister. Read full story

