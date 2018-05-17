BS Yeddyurappa announces loan waiver for farmers, urges MLAs to listen to their inner voice

BENGALURU: BS Yeddyurappa, who took over as the Chief Minister of Karnataka amid a high political drama, has announced a farm loan waiver up to Rs 1 lakh.

The 75-year-old BJP veteran took the decision during a Cabinet meeting chaired by him soon after he was sworn in as Karnataka CM by Governor Vajubhai Vala at a simple ceremony at the Raj Bhavan on Tuesday, which was attended by a host of BJP leaders and Union Ministers.

However, the order can't be passed or implemented since a full-fledged government is yet to be formed in Karnataka, where the voters gave a split verdict following the single-phase assembly polls on May 12.



BS Yeddyurappa was the only one who was administered the oath of office and secrecy by the state's Governor. The development took place after the Supreme Court refused to stay Governor's decision – a demand made by the Congress and the Janata Dal-Secular.

However, the top court said the issue of government formation in Karnataka was subject to its final decision in the matter.

Farm loan waiver was one of the first promises made by the Bharatiya Janata Party in its manifesto for the Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018.

The BJP, in its manifesto, had said that Rs 1.5 lakh crore will be spent on irrigation projects and farm loans of up to Rs 1 lakh borrowed from nationalised and cooperative banks will be waived if it is voted to power.

In his first press conference after taking charge as Karnataka CM, BS Yeddyurappa hit out at the Congress and the Janata Dal-Secular (JDS), saying they have insulted the verdict of the people.

“Karnataka’s mandate is for the BJP. The Congress-JDS coalition is illegal,” Yeddyurappa said while addressing the media. The Lingayat strongman also urged the state's newly elected MLAs to listen to their inner voice during the trust vote in the assembly.

Yeddyurappa took oath as the 23rd Chief Minister of Karnataka on Thursday, two days after a high drama, which still continues, in the state.

While Yeddyurappa chaired the Cabinet meeting inside the Karnataka Assembly, Congress and JDS MLAs protested outside, near the statue of Mahatma Gandhi.

Senior Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad, Mallikarjun Kharge, outgoing chief minister Siddaramaiah and JDS chief HD Devegowda were among those present at the protest site.

The results of the Karnataka Elections were declared on May 15.

The BJP emerged as the single largest party, winning 104 out of the 222 seats that went to polls. The Congress won 78, the JDS won 38 while Independents won 1.

What followed was two days of high drama as the Congress and the JDS came together to form a coalition government but were denied from doing so by Governor Vajubhai Vala, who invited the BJP to prove majority on the floor of the House within 15 days.

