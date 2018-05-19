Karnataka floor test live updates: 'Missing' Congress MLA Anand Singh seen leaving the hotel under security

BENGALURU: All eyes are on the Karnataka Assembly where a trust vote will be held to prove whether Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa has the majority in the House. The Assembly session began on Saturday morning with newly-elected MLAs taking oath. They were administered oath by Protem Speaker KG Bopaiah. Yeddyurappa took the oath first, followed by Congress Legislature Party leader and his predecessor Siddaramaiah. Then the other members started taking oath in batches of five one after the other. The floor test is scheduled for 4 PM as per the Supreme Court's on Friday ordered that drastically reduced the 15-day window given by the governor to Yeddyurappa to prove majority.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Saturday dismissed the plea of Congress and Janata Dal Secular (JDS) challenging the appointment of Bopaiah as protem speaker. The apex court ordered live telecast of proceedings of the floor test which is scheduled to take place at 4 PM. Recording the statement of Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who appeared for the BJP-led Karnataka government and the governor, that there would be live telecast, the court said it was not necessary to go into all the prayers of the petitioners. (Read full text of SC order). The Congress-JDS combine in its petition had contended that the appointment of Bopaiah was contrary to the tradition of choosing the senior-most legislator for the post.

Can the non-BJP MLAs switch parties or abstain from trust vote? Read what action can be taken against the MLAs under the 10th Schedule of Constitution or the Anti-defection law. Read the highlights of what developments took place in Karnataka on May 18.

Stay with us for live updates on the floor test in Karnataka Assembly