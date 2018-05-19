Karnataka floor test live updates: 'Missing' Congress MLA Anand Singh seen leaving the hotel under security

19 May 2018, 15:02 PM
Congress MLA Pratap Gowda Patil has reached the Vidhana Soudha. In pictures coming out of the Assembly, he can be seen having lunch while Congress leaders DK Suresh and Dinesh Gundu Rao are present with him.
Bengaluru: Congress MLA Pratap Gowda Patil having lunch at Vidhana Soudha, Congress's DK Suresh and Dinesh Gundu Rao present with him. pic.twitter.com/dZwx9zFhKa
— ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2018
19 May 2018, 14:46 PM
Congress has exuded confidence that Yeddyurappa will resign before the trust vote. "I am sure he will resign before the trust vote," Congress leader K Shivakumar said. He also stated that Congress MLA Pratap Gowda Patil who was 'missing' has come to the House. "He will take oath as an MLA then he will vote for the Congress. He will not betray the party," Shivakumar added.
19 May 2018, 14:24 PM
'Missing' Congress MLAs Anand Singh has been seen leaving Goldfinch hotel in Bengaluru ahead of the trust vote.
One of the 'missing' Congress MLAs Anand Singh seen leaving Bengaluru's Goldfinch hotel #KarnatakaFloorTest pic.twitter.com/qY77RCZfHC
— ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2018
19 May 2018, 14:00 PM
Yeddyurappa to resign?
Sources say that Yeddyurappa is likely to resign ahead of the floor test if he feels that he does not have the majority to win the trust vote. As per sources. he has prepared a 13-page speech which he will deliver ahead of the trust vote.
19 May 2018, 13:49 PM
As per Zee News sources, the two Congress MLAs, Anand Singh and Pratap Gowda Patil, who were reportedly missing, are being brought to the assembly. The two have not yet come to the Assembly to take oath.
Security tightened outside Goldfinch Hotel in Bengaluru where reportedly the two 'missing' Congress MLAs are holed up #karnatakafloortest pic.twitter.com/sEJFPvwAlS
— ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2018
19 May 2018, 13:44 PM
The city police has imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), prohibiting assembly of five or more persons 1 km in and around the secretariat to maintain law and order for the day-long session. As per the directions of the three-judge bench of the apex court, security has also been provided to all the legislators participating in the floor test. The police have also banned processions or rallies by the cadres and supporters of the BJP, Congress and JDS in the area.
19 May 2018, 13:43 PM
Karnataka Assembly has turned into a fortress ahead of the trust vote. There is heightened security and extra vigil in and around the House. "Elaborate security arrangements have been made at the secretariat and the nearby legislators' home to facilitate smooth conduct of the assembly proceedings for the floor test," Director General of Police Nilamani Raju said.
19 May 2018, 13:39 PM
Congress has alleged that the BJP is trying all it can to buy the MLAs. "BJP will be exposed to the whole world. They know very well that they are 104, still they are trying everything and anything to buy our MLAs. But, our MLAs are intact. Two of our MLAs are still not here, whenever they come they will surely support us," Congress leader Veerappa Moily said.
19 May 2018, 13:39 PM
As per Zeenews sources, some close aides of HD Kumaraswamy are unhappy with him and are likely to abstain during the trust vote. They are said to be unhappy over HD Kumaraswamy being the CM candidate.