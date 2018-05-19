हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Karnataka floor test live updates: 'Missing' Congress MLA Anand Singh seen leaving the hotel under security

The Karnataka Assembly session began on Saturday morning with newly-elected MLAs taking oath. BS Yeddyurappa took the oath first, followed by Congress Legislature Party leader and his predecessor Siddaramaiah.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, May 19, 2018 - 15:02
BENGALURU: All eyes are on the Karnataka Assembly where a trust vote will be held to prove whether Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa has the majority in the House. The Assembly session began on Saturday morning with newly-elected MLAs taking oath. They were administered oath by Protem Speaker KG Bopaiah. Yeddyurappa took the oath first, followed by Congress Legislature Party leader and his predecessor Siddaramaiah. Then the other members started taking oath in batches of five one after the other. The floor test is scheduled for 4 PM as per the Supreme Court's on Friday ordered that drastically reduced the 15-day window given by the governor to Yeddyurappa to prove majority.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Saturday dismissed the plea of Congress and Janata Dal Secular (JDS) challenging the appointment of Bopaiah as protem speaker. The apex court ordered live telecast of proceedings of the floor test which is scheduled to take place at 4 PM. Recording the statement of Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who appeared for the BJP-led Karnataka government and the governor, that there would be live telecast, the court said it was not necessary to go into all the prayers of the petitioners. (Read full text of SC order). The Congress-JDS combine in its petition had contended that the appointment of Bopaiah was contrary to the tradition of choosing the senior-most legislator for the post.

Can the non-BJP MLAs switch parties or abstain from trust vote? Read what action can be taken against the MLAs under the 10th Schedule of Constitution or the Anti-defection law. Read the highlights of what developments took place in Karnataka on May 18.

19 May 2018, 15:02 PM

Congress MLA Pratap Gowda Patil has reached the Vidhana Soudha. In pictures coming out of the Assembly, he can be seen having lunch while Congress leaders DK Suresh and Dinesh Gundu Rao are present with him.

19 May 2018, 14:46 PM

Congress has exuded confidence that Yeddyurappa will resign before the trust vote. "I am sure he will resign before the trust vote," Congress leader K Shivakumar said. He also stated that Congress MLA Pratap Gowda Patil who was 'missing' has come to the House. "He will take oath as an MLA then he will vote for the Congress. He will not betray the party," Shivakumar added.

19 May 2018, 14:24 PM

'Missing' Congress MLAs Anand Singh has been seen leaving Goldfinch hotel in Bengaluru ahead of the trust vote.

19 May 2018, 14:00 PM

Yeddyurappa to resign?

Sources say that Yeddyurappa is likely to resign ahead of the floor test if he feels that he does not have the majority to win the trust vote. As per sources. he has prepared a 13-page speech which he will deliver ahead of the trust vote.

19 May 2018, 13:49 PM

As per Zee News sources, the two Congress MLAs, Anand Singh and Pratap Gowda Patil, who were reportedly missing, are being brought to the assembly. The two have not yet come to the Assembly to take oath.

19 May 2018, 13:44 PM

The city police has imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), prohibiting assembly of five or more persons 1 km in and around the secretariat to maintain law and order for the day-long session. As per the directions of the three-judge bench of the apex court, security has also been provided to all the legislators participating in the floor test. The police have also banned processions or rallies by the cadres and supporters of the BJP, Congress and JDS in the area.

19 May 2018, 13:43 PM

Karnataka Assembly has turned into a fortress ahead of the trust vote. There is heightened security and extra vigil in and around the House. "Elaborate security arrangements have been made at the secretariat and the nearby legislators' home to facilitate smooth conduct of the assembly proceedings for the floor test," Director General of Police Nilamani Raju said.

19 May 2018, 13:39 PM

Congress has alleged that the BJP is trying all it can to buy the MLAs. "BJP will be exposed to the whole world. They know very well that they are 104, still they are trying everything and anything to buy our MLAs. But, our MLAs are intact. Two of our MLAs are still not here, whenever they come they will surely support us," Congress leader Veerappa Moily said. 

 

19 May 2018, 13:39 PM

As per Zeenews sources, some close aides of HD Kumaraswamy are unhappy with him and are likely to abstain during the trust vote. They are said to be unhappy over HD Kumaraswamy being the CM candidate.

