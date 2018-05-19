BJP blasts Congress' Sanjay Nirupam for comparing Karnataka Governor to dogs

New Delhi: Just when one thought the political discourse revolving around Karnataka could not get any lower, Sanjay Nirupam of Congress stepped in and took it to the pits - comparing Karnataka Governor to dogs for his supposed loyalty towards BJP. And sharp reactions came thick and fast - as was expected.

Nirupam pointed towards Governor Vajubhai Vala first inviting BS Yeddyurappa to take oath as CM despite Congress-JDS' post-poll alliance crossing the majority mark. Governor Vala had then nominated three-time MLA KG Bopaiah as Protem Speaker to conduct the floor-test in the assembly. On both occasions, Congress had vehemently cried foul. While the floor-test never happened because Yeddyurappa tendered his resignation, it was not enough to mute Nirupam.

#WATCH Derogatory statement by Congress' Sanjay Nirupam, says, 'Iss desh mein wafadari ka naya kirtimaan sthaapit kiya hai Vajubhai Vala (#Karnataka Guv) ji ne, ab shayad India ka har aadmi apne kutte ka naam Vajubhai Vala hi rakhega kyunki isse zyada wafaadaar koi ho nahi sakta' pic.twitter.com/P0EtWWo58i — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2018

BJP fired back by questioning Congress' opinion of sacred institutions and offices responsible for a vibrant Indian democracy. "Congress does not respect institutions and this statement is just an evidence of that," said Prakash Javadekar. "Is this how they show respect towards the post of the Governor?"

While Congress eventually did distance itself from his statement, it is hardly the first time that Nirupam has made a controversial remark. He previously questioned the surgical strikes carried out by the Indian Army and in 1998, had called iconic Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar as a 'Pakistani.'