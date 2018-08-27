Meghalaya Assembly Byelection Results 2018 Live News Updates: South Tura, Ranikor constituencies bypolls

27 August 2018, 08:27 AM
The South Tura constituency witnessed 72.89 per cent voter turnout. In the Ranikore seat, 82.1 per cent of the 29,685 voters cast their votes. Over 77 per cent votes were polled in the bypolls to two Assembly seats in Meghalaya which passed off peacefully today, Chief Election Officer (CEO) for the state F R Kharkongor said.
Meghalaya CM Conrad K Sangma, who is a candidate from South Tura constituency, has to get elected to the Assembly to continue in office. His sister Agatha Sangma resigned from South Tura in July to pave way for him to contest the election.
Currently, the Meghalaya Assembly comprises 19 NPP members, 20 Congress members, seven UDP MLAs, four People's Democratic Front MLAs, two Independent members, two members each of the BJP and the Hill State People's Democratic Party and one each of Nationalist Congress Party and Khun Hynniewtrep National Awakening Movement.
The Ranikor assembly seat fell vacant after former Public Works Department Minister and five-time Congress legislator from Ranikor constituency, Martin Dango, resigned as member of the State Assembly and joined the ruling NPP after the government announced the creation of Ranikor Civil Sub-Division. Dango is facing three candidates in the bypolls -- Congress` Jacquish A. Sangma, United Democratic Party`s Pius Marwein and People`s Democratic Front`s P.N. Syiem.
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma is contesting from the South-Tura seat on ruling National People's Party (NPP) ticket to enter the state Assembly.