Meghalaya Assembly Byelection Results 2018 Live News Updates: South Tura, Ranikor constituencies bypolls

Meghalaya Assembly Bypoll results: The results of bye-elections to the South-Tura seat in West Garo Hills District and Ranikor in South West Khasi Hills District will be announced on Monday. The counting for the same began at 8 am in the morning. The by-polls were held on Thursday, August 23.

South Tura constituency has a total of 30,231 voters including 14,846 males and 15,351 females, 33 service voters and one NRI, in 36 polling stations. The Ranikor constituency has 65 polling stations with a total of 29,685 eligible voters including 15,183 males and 14,487 females.

The bye-elections in the two seats were necessitated following the resignation of former five-time Ranikor MLA Martin M Danggo, who joined the NPP, and former MLA of South Tura, Agatha K Sangma.

In South Tura, Sangma is pitted against the Congress' Charlotte W Momin and Independents John Leslee K Sangma and Chris Kabul A Sangma. In Ranikor, NPP's Martin M Danggo will face UDP candidate Pius Marwein, PDF chairman P N Syiem and Congress candidate Jackiush Sangma.