हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Meghalaya Assembly Byelection Results 2018 Live News Updates: South Tura, Ranikor constituencies bypolls

The results of bye-elections to the South-Tura seat in West Garo Hills District and Ranikor in South West Khasi Hills District will be announced on Monday. The counting for the same began at 8 am in the morning. The by-polls were held on Thursday, August 23.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, August 27, 2018 - 09:11
Comments |
Representational image

Meghalaya Assembly Bypoll results: The results of bye-elections to the South-Tura seat in West Garo Hills District and Ranikor in South West Khasi Hills District will be announced on Monday. The counting for the same began at 8 am in the morning. The by-polls were held on Thursday, August 23.

South Tura constituency has a total of 30,231 voters including 14,846 males and 15,351 females, 33 service voters and one NRI, in 36 polling stations. The Ranikor constituency has 65 polling stations with a total of 29,685 eligible voters including 15,183 males and 14,487 females.

The bye-elections in the two seats were necessitated following the resignation of former five-time Ranikor MLA Martin M Danggo, who joined the NPP, and former MLA of South Tura, Agatha K Sangma.
In South Tura, Sangma is pitted against the Congress' Charlotte W Momin and Independents John Leslee K Sangma and Chris Kabul A Sangma. In Ranikor, NPP's Martin M Danggo will face UDP candidate Pius Marwein, PDF chairman P N Syiem and Congress candidate Jackiush Sangma. 

27 August 2018, 08:27 AM

The South Tura constituency witnessed 72.89 per cent voter turnout. In the Ranikore seat, 82.1 per cent of the 29,685 voters cast their votes. Over 77 per cent votes were polled in the bypolls to two Assembly seats in Meghalaya which passed off peacefully today, Chief Election Officer (CEO) for the state F R Kharkongor said.

27 August 2018, 08:08 AM

Meghalaya CM Conrad K Sangma, who is a candidate from South Tura constituency, has to get elected to the Assembly to continue in office. His sister Agatha Sangma resigned from South Tura in July to pave way for him to contest the election.

27 August 2018, 08:06 AM

Currently, the Meghalaya Assembly comprises 19 NPP members, 20 Congress members, seven UDP MLAs, four People's Democratic Front MLAs, two Independent members, two members each of the BJP and the Hill State People's Democratic Party and one each of Nationalist Congress Party and Khun Hynniewtrep National Awakening Movement.

27 August 2018, 08:05 AM

The Ranikor assembly seat fell vacant after former Public Works Department Minister and five-time Congress legislator from Ranikor constituency, Martin Dango, resigned as member of the State Assembly and joined the ruling NPP after the government announced the creation of Ranikor Civil Sub-Division. Dango is facing three candidates in the bypolls -- Congress` Jacquish A. Sangma, United Democratic Party`s Pius Marwein and People`s Democratic Front`s P.N. Syiem.

 

 

27 August 2018, 08:04 AM

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma is contesting from the South-Tura seat on ruling National People's Party (NPP) ticket to enter the state Assembly.

 

Must Watch