Nagaland Assembly election results 2018 live updates: BJP takes early lead

3 March 2018, 08:42 AM
SP Shillong D Marak: There is adequate security at counting centres and we hope no untoward incident takes place and counting goes on smoothly
3 March 2018, 08:39 AM
Ahead of the elections, the Church had appealed the people not to vote for BJP. However, Neiphiu Rio, the Chief Ministerial candidate of NDPP-BJP alliance had appealed that the alliance would bring about good days for Nagaland.
3 March 2018, 08:38 AM
BJP leads in 10 seats while the NPF is leading in 2 seats
3 March 2018, 08:32 AM
BJP takes lead in early trends, ahead in 5 seats in Nagaland
3 March 2018, 08:21 AM
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy: We have got the edge in Nagaland, will gain tremendously in Meghalaya too
3 March 2018, 08:20 AM
Postal ballot opens first for counting in Nagaland
3 March 2018, 08:00 AM
Counting begins for 59 seats in Nagaland Assembly elections
3 March 2018, 07:53 AM
Former Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio has already been declared the winner uncontested in the Northern Angami II constituency. His newly formed party, the NDPP, made a number of gains in the run-up to the polls, with a number of defections from the NPF.