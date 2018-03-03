Nagaland Assembly election results 2018 live updates: BJP takes early lead

For the 60-member Nagaland Assembly, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is contesting in alliance with the newly-floated Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP). The two parties are fighting on 20 and 40 seats respectively. The voting in the state was held in 59 of the total 60 constituencies as three-time Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio of the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDDP) was declared elected unopposed from Northern Angami-II constituency.

The CVoter survey has predicted a victory for the BJP-NDPP with the combine likely to get 25-31 seats with 38.4 per cent vote share. It predicted that the ruling Naga People`s Front (NPF) will bag 19-25 seats with a vote share of 27.1 per cent. NPF had won 38 seats and 47.65 vote share in 2013 elections. This time around, the Congress tally may come down to 0-4 seats, according to Cvoter survey.