Nagaland Assembly election results 2018 live updates: BJP takes early lead

The voting in the state was held in 59 of the total 60 constituencies as three-time Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio of the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDDP) was declared elected unopposed from Northern Angami-II constituency.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, March 3, 2018 - 08:44
The CVoter survey has predicted a victory for the BJP-NDPP with the combine likely to get 25-31 seats with 38.4 per cent vote share. It predicted that the ruling Naga People`s Front (NPF) will bag 19-25 seats with a vote share of 27.1 per cent. NPF had won 38 seats and 47.65 vote share in 2013 elections. This time around, the Congress tally may come down to 0-4 seats, according to Cvoter survey.

3 March 2018, 08:42 AM

SP Shillong D Marak: There is adequate security at counting centres and we hope no untoward incident takes place and counting goes on smoothly

3 March 2018, 08:39 AM

Ahead of the elections, the Church had appealed the people not to vote for BJP. However, Neiphiu Rio, the Chief Ministerial candidate of NDPP-BJP alliance had appealed that the alliance would bring about good days for Nagaland.

3 March 2018, 08:38 AM

BJP leads in 10 seats while the NPF is leading in 2 seats

3 March 2018, 08:32 AM

BJP takes lead in early trends, ahead in 5 seats in Nagaland

3 March 2018, 08:21 AM

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy: We have got the edge in Nagaland, will gain tremendously in Meghalaya too

3 March 2018, 08:20 AM

Postal ballot opens first for counting in Nagaland

3 March 2018, 08:00 AM

Counting begins for 59 seats in Nagaland Assembly elections

3 March 2018, 07:53 AM

Former Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio has already been declared the winner uncontested in the Northern Angami II constituency. His newly formed party, the NDPP, made a number of gains in the run-up to the polls, with a number of defections from the NPF. 

